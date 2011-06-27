Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Won't buy anything but a Dodge again curtis , 02/23/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have owned a 1996 Dodge Ram 4x4 since it came off the mfr floor. It's sort of like the energizer bunny. 179,000 miles and counting. And I run it hard, haul stuff, get it stuck and pull people out with my winch. I won't sell it because I am emotionally attached. Report Abuse

'96 Ram 4x4 1996 Ram , 10/02/2008 4 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck 7 months ago and it has been all around a good truck. The power is ample and the 4 wheel drive works great. The ride isn't overly good and neither is the gas mileage, about 400 km for a tank (98L). Automatic transmission sucks. It is poorly designed, shifts very sloppily, and kicks in and out of OD when it feels like it. Reverse is starting to go on it as well. The interior is simple and easy to to read and use the controls, but is very cheap looking although my dash hasn't cracked yet. Cups fall out of cup holders and are in an inconvenient location (blocks radio controls). As far as I can see the styling and engine are about the only thing this truck has going for it. Report Abuse

What would Lee Iacoca say? Rammed , 10/06/2007 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Returned it the day after purchase because the security system was installed improperly. Two weeks later it went back in because the transmission failed. A week after that it went back because the vehicle would lunge when cold - supposedly because of modification made by Chrylser to the program on the engine's chip. Anti- lock brakes locked up when stopping. 1,000 miles out of warranty, third gear "disappeared". Chrylser's engineer said the valve was designed to wear out at about that point (I have his testimony on tape) and said it would happen again. Report Abuse

Tough truck Brian , 08/24/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have 208k+ miles on my truck.It has the 318 automatic. It has had NO Trans. or engine work done on it. I put a fuel pump in it at 190K and routine oil changes, brakes, tires, etc. Trans started to slip at times around 195K. TONS of interior room. Since it has a solid front axle it kinda rides like a brick but I've been in much worse. I use my truck a lot for HEAVY hauling (8000 lbs). I do not wheel my truck but it does see its fair share of dirt and rough roads. I live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where we have harsh winters. No rust on the box but the rockers are getting a bit rusty. This is an extremely well built and tough truck. Best 4x4 I have ever owned or driven Report Abuse