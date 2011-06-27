Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

The Revolution of trucks Fred , 07/14/2017 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I read a review some years back saying the 94 95 Dodge Ram was a revolution In trucks, and I now understand why. This truck is now 22 years old, only has 138 k on it though. Virtually no rust, but the predictable paint fail on the cab and hood which I'm getting fixed soon. It was my late fathers truck, and dad took care of all his machines, so this truck was babied. I've had it for 6 years now, usual maintenance and repairs, biggest was main bearing went out. It literally floats on the road when you drive it, my son, who is a mechanical engineer, calls it the boat truck becuse its such a smooth ride. I drive it a lot on the road, perfect acceleration, smooth ride, enjoyable to drive. I've hauled heavy loads of wood and masonry material, and it had no issues with anything. Ever. Like anything, if you take care of it and maintenance properly, it will last. Engine now takes a little oil,that's expected after 22 years. Dodge brothers made a great all American truck here. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Can't put a shine on.... mike3764 , 02/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The engine is the only good thing. Paint is peeling off. Transmission, fuel pump, cheap plastic hvac knobs had to be replaced/rebuilt. Catalytic converter melted. Now has a wonderful vibration in the steering at speeds less than 50mph (possible control arm problem?)

The big ram survived the worst winter AKBAR , 04/11/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful You want a work horse the rams your choice. I have 350+km on my beast. It plowed through the winter, with out any mech failure. When I first purchased the truck there was a stutter/hesitation in between 2nd and 3rd, .. Main source of problem was the rusted muffler and its metal chunks flyin around, same with the catalyst, after replacing by myself the problem disappeared as well as the annoying clanking sound... It was not the tranny, typically with the ram tranny of this year it will hold in second gear until you lift your foot off the gas, or just floor it to get up to speed.. Remember. The 318 is a beast and it needs to be driven a little hard cause low rpm and low speed and high gear= stress

My old dog James , 05/15/2010 1 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this old truck for a work horseand it is. It has 200300 km. The 5.2 lots of power. But it has a stumble between 2 and third gear shift. Body is very solid for a 15 year old truck. Lots of room in the cab for 3 people in fronnt and1 plus 2 dogs in the rear. haha. Go find one today there worth it.