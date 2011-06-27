Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great little truck 1990 ram50
tom, 01/25/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load .
Nice little truck
Leadfoot64, 05/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended
Will last forever!
Kenny, 06/02/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
dependable car
wayne, 03/12/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
nice
