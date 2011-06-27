Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great little truck 1990 ram50 tom , 01/25/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load . Report Abuse

Nice little truck Leadfoot64 , 05/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended Report Abuse

Will last forever! Kenny , 06/02/2017 2dr Regular Cab SB 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse