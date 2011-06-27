  1. Home
1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sport trim becomes SE, while extended-cabs are now known as Sport Cabs. A V6 engine is newly standard on 4WD models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little truck 1990 ram50
tom,01/25/2005
This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load .
Nice little truck
Leadfoot64,05/20/2003
I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended
Will last forever!
Kenny,06/02/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday!
dependable car
wayne,03/12/2002
nice
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Ram 50 Pickup Regular Cab, Ram 50 Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

