1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,767
Used Ram 50 Pickup for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Sport trim becomes SE, while extended-cabs are now known as Sport Cabs. A V6 engine is newly standard on 4WD models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tom,01/25/2005
This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load .
Leadfoot64,05/20/2003
I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended
Kenny,06/02/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday!
wayne,03/12/2002
nice
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
107 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
107 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ram 50 Pickup
Related Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango