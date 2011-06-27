Used 1999 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love my R/T scotr , 11/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm more than happy with my '99 Neon R/T. It handles very nicely and with regular maintenance has been extremely reliable. I avg around 25 mpg in town and 37 mpg highway (all of which is at an elevation of 3500 ft or higher)on 87 octane reg gas. Head gasket blew at the 3 yr mark but dealer covered it. Headlights dull badly with age but aftermarket polishing helps. Seems to burn out an O-2 sensor every few years and the moonroof tracks have both broken once despite minimal use. Biggest problem (chronic to Neons) is the intermittent failure of the instrument cluster (due, I'm told, to poor solder connections). All in all this car has been incredibly reliable, fun to drive and economical. Report Abuse

Fun to drive and reliable too! gr00vych1k , 05/20/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a very fun car to drive - it is very reliable, gets decent gas mileage, and takes corners like it's on rails! I purchased this car after owning a ford escort, which gave me nothing but problems. I have had the Neon for two years and have had minimal problems. The car has been completely reliable despite the commute I have put it through. Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE CAR PAT , 12/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband and I inherited this car in 2002 with about 10,000 mi. Now it is a little over 39,000 and has had very little problems. Is just starting to. Have a major oil leak & had new cam shank sensor put in. Getting 2 belts & new valve gasket. Is very good on gas. I've driven highways long & short drives & it never failed me. If it only had a CD player and faster start-up it would be perfect! I chose to keep this car over 95 Nissan Maxima fully loaded to sell for husband's funeral, and am glad I chose to keep the Neon. Is a nice ride. Report Abuse

1999 Dodge Neon Coupe kbuhl , 11/01/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good car until about 60,000 miles, lots of rattles. Everything starts wearing out. $2000 in repairs in the last year. I would not buy another used one, or a new one if it's only gonna last 60,000 miles. Report Abuse