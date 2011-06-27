  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Neon
  5. Used 1996 Dodge Neon Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Neon
5(14%)4(14%)3(38%)2(29%)1(5%)
3.0
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Neons for sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Used Neon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't let looks fool you

Don't let LOOKS fool, 04/10/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought used in 2000 and got rid of in '03.<(which is the best thing I've ever done!) Bought to replace my aging '89 Corsica that I loved till the major breakdowns. Obviously, this car wasn't much better. Tons of problems. Was in the shop more than on the road. Oxygen sensor, battery, alternator; just a few of the problems I had w/ it out of many. HIt 2 different deer w/ it and 2 different times. Had 3 different accidents w/ it w/ other vehicles. I think red is a magnet for things to want to attract too. That or bad luck, not sure which? Who knows, but it was always something going wrong. One good thing is that just going to/from work it got good mileage 28/39! Looks are deceiving.....

Report Abuse

Don't buy a neon

redcurls417, 07/02/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My maintenence log has become a novel for my 96 Dodge Neon. --original paint has peeled off --air conditioner broke 5 times in first 3 years --engine belt shreaded first week of ownership --hole in gas tank and oil leak in past year --gas mileage has gone down considerably in the past year

Report Abuse

Don't repeat my mistake!

sirlordsoul, 07/09/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

A rip off! Don't buy this car. I bought mine new and have had an endless series of major repairs (oil leaks, the car computer, door handles coming loose, and the air conditioning -- TWICE!) over seven years. Whatever I "saved" in the relatively low purchase price has been taken away in repairs. And keep in mind that I kept up with ALL of the recommended maintenance. Now I'm stuck with a lemon drawing its last breaths! Thank you very much Chrysler -- I'm going to avoid your crappy product as long as I live! And they wonder why people don't like American cars ...

Report Abuse

It's Used

Casie, 05/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car seems to be lacking serious horsepower. Or at least mine is. I have the worst gas mileage in the history of 4 cylinders (5spd to boot) Approx 16 mpg. Also it has a major problem with the window sealing. I have a major leakage. Anytime it rains it leaks. If I am driving I hear a lot of air leaking through. But what can I say, it's used.

Report Abuse

ehh.

diggit616, 06/26/2004
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This has not been my favorite car but it has done exactly what I needed it to do. No more, no less. It has had it's share of problems though. Drivers window has never worked right, HEAD GASKET, A/C, radio, left blinker turns on when you brake, wears front tires uneven, door panel broke,... At this point I am just glad it still starts; and that is one thing it has always done, start. It may not be the best car I have ever had but it gets me to where I need to go. Great car for new drivers and collage kids. Just don't fool yourself into thinking you won't have any problems with it. Neon quality is an extinct dinosaur.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Neons for sale

Related Used 1996 Dodge Neon Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles