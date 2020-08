Used 1996 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me

Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania

1995 Dodge Neon. FRESHLY INSPECTED AND FRESH oil change! Great first car or commuter car! GUARANTEED FINANCING!!This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Dodge Neon Highline .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3ES47C3SD150429

Stock: 14910L

Certified Pre-Owned: No