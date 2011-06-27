Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews
234,123 miles and still racking 'em up!
I bought my wife this 2000 Intrepid ES brand new. 3.2 liter . Several moves, coupled with life events, made me the sole operator of this car in 2002. My commutes have ranged from 750 miles per week, presently, to 1500 miles per week! I had the door weatherstripping re-installed very early on (poor adhesive). 2 timing belts, 2 water pumps, 3 tune-ups, 3 sets of tires and religious oil changes have helped me reach this mileage. Never been waxed (my bad, I know!), but gets stares and complements everywhere it goes. Has never failed me in 10 New England winters, and has saved my butt twice - a deer strike, and getting T-boned by a brand-new Volvo, whose front end exploded off on impact.
Canadian Chrysler Intrepid - Better Engine
After 235,000 miles, I finally had to lay her to rest. Many mechanics will tell you the 2.7 Chrysler engines have a timing chain problem but this one was made in Canada and I had no problems; the engine was quiet on the last day. (Wife had same engine but made in USA and all the problems.) Through the years, I replaced: strut assemblies, coolant hose, normal batteries and brakes, lights. It was solid; best car I've ever owned. Goodbye, I'll miss you.
not as bad as expected
bought this car last winter for $2,000/135,000km. Spent some on new front rotors & pads, new plugs, flush coolant. after 6 months, replace brake lines (ouch) 1,000. checked mpg today 24 mpg imperial, mixed hwy & city. 9.7L/100km. not too bad, burns a little oil, nice ride, smooth.
91000 miles no problem
20+ mpg. Mobil 1 oil change about every 5000 miles. Replaced tires and brakes. Same antifreeze, still clean. Same battery. All weather striping still good. The exhaust system still good. The car is still tight including the sunroof. My wife loves this car. Have never kept a car this long. Still looks and drives like new. The key is to keep it clean and gararge kept. It does now use about 1/2 quart of oil by time to change oil. None needs to be added.
Firsty my Besty
Wow what an awesome car so much fun. i'm 18 I like fun cars and truthfully I didn't think this car would provide that! My father passed down the car to me after he purchased a Toyota. Now he misses the Intrepid! It's a very reliable car it's never failed me once even. Probably because I maintain it very well. It's AMAZING in the snow it handles so nice! I still have it and will keep it till it dies! (if it ever does!) Fortunately my car is the 3.2 it's an awesome motor plenty performance yet still surprisingly good on fuel economy. The only quirks are my digital climate control display is out and driver window squeaks but I love my Intrepid!!
