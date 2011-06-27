Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Above average
We bought this car a year ago and fell in love with it. It's roomy and fun to drive. Had a few minor repairs but what do you expect with 128,000 miles? Overall not the best car I've ever had but I would not be afraid to buy another one
I think you all drove my car
Transmission cooling problem around 60000 miles, most of the a/c has been replaced (half in extended warranty), a/c still doesn't work. lots of brake replacements, lots of headlight replacements. Think Dodge supplement their income with selling necc. parts. Funny rattle in steering took a while to find. Currently at 125,000. Suprised I had to replace rear engine mount and outer tie-rod ends. But car is still going strong. I've had it since 1998 (& 50000 miles), with really no major problems since then, plenty of minor. Definately had to be a home-mechanic with this car. Selling garage had to put new shocks on at 50000 miles.
Love my 94 Intrepid
I bought my 94 Intrepid new, have had it 11 yrs. I've kept it properly maintained, with tune ups, etc. When mileage became higher, I routinely had the oil changed with a new oil filter every 3,000 miles. I have purchased new tires 3 times, had some transmission and air conditioning work done about 3 different times. Considering the car currently has 121,000 miles, maintainence does not seem unreasonable over an 11 year period. I still drive around town, and on the freeway in southern California. I've had 6ft plus rear seat passengers amazed at the room and comfort. I plan to sell soon, and was surprised at the unhappiness I read from other owners.
This car is very versatile
My mother originally bought the car in 01/98 for $7300 from a guy in Chicago. Top of the line stuff was added its whole life. I got the car in 06/99 as a gift. The car had 120,000 miles on it. Now as of 04/06, 288,350 miles on original engine and tranny. Body is rough due to the people I trusted. Rust is minium considering it was from Indiana. Overall, wonderful car
1994 Intrepid
My Intrepid has 319,000km or 198,000 miles on the original drive train. Does not use oil between changes and still averages 10 litres /100km or almost 30mpg. Easy to work on and the dealer has been very helpful with the few problems encountered. Original owner.
Sponsored cars related to the Intrepid
Related Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner