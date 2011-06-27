  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.7
3.7
42 reviews
paul, 01/29/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this car a year ago and fell in love with it. It's roomy and fun to drive. Had a few minor repairs but what do you expect with 128,000 miles? Overall not the best car I've ever had but I would not be afraid to buy another one

Report Abuse

I think you all drove my car

Intrepid John, 07/15/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Transmission cooling problem around 60000 miles, most of the a/c has been replaced (half in extended warranty), a/c still doesn't work. lots of brake replacements, lots of headlight replacements. Think Dodge supplement their income with selling necc. parts. Funny rattle in steering took a while to find. Currently at 125,000. Suprised I had to replace rear engine mount and outer tie-rod ends. But car is still going strong. I've had it since 1998 (& 50000 miles), with really no major problems since then, plenty of minor. Definately had to be a home-mechanic with this car. Selling garage had to put new shocks on at 50000 miles.

Report Abuse

Love my 94 Intrepid

Suzette Gregory, 07/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my 94 Intrepid new, have had it 11 yrs. I've kept it properly maintained, with tune ups, etc. When mileage became higher, I routinely had the oil changed with a new oil filter every 3,000 miles. I have purchased new tires 3 times, had some transmission and air conditioning work done about 3 different times. Considering the car currently has 121,000 miles, maintainence does not seem unreasonable over an 11 year period. I still drive around town, and on the freeway in southern California. I've had 6ft plus rear seat passengers amazed at the room and comfort. I plan to sell soon, and was surprised at the unhappiness I read from other owners.

Report Abuse

This car is very versatile

Red's Trep, 04/17/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My mother originally bought the car in 01/98 for $7300 from a guy in Chicago. Top of the line stuff was added its whole life. I got the car in 06/99 as a gift. The car had 120,000 miles on it. Now as of 04/06, 288,350 miles on original engine and tranny. Body is rough due to the people I trusted. Rust is minium considering it was from Indiana. Overall, wonderful car

Report Abuse

1994 Intrepid

Jeff, 11/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Intrepid has 319,000km or 198,000 miles on the original drive train. Does not use oil between changes and still averages 10 litres /100km or almost 30mpg. Easy to work on and the dealer has been very helpful with the few problems encountered. Original owner.

Report Abuse
