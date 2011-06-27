2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

Minivans aren't just for soccer moms with kids Laurie F. , 11/09/2018 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 90 of 94 people found this review helpful Aging individuals are finding that the minivan is invaluable if you need to travel with adaptive medical equipment such as a wheelchair and oxygen tanks. After a large search of the minivan market, the Stow n Go seats plus the reliable 6 speed automatic 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT beat out the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. The finishes in the SXT delivered a heated steering wheel, heated seats as well as leather upholstery -- all very desirable features in our search. All in all, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan has exceeded our expectation after one week of ownership. With the passing of my husband recently, I now find myself with 2 vehicles, a beloved Honda CR-V and the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. In spite of my attachment and loyalty to the SUV, I have found myself driving the van almost exclusively over the last month and I love it! I like to haul "stuff" and the van is perfect! The stow n go seats are easy to use. More importantly, I LOVE driving the van! It's never too late to discover what you've been missing! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprisingly good L. Zwart, Huntington Beach, CA , 05/22/2019 SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 62 of 65 people found this review helpful Rented this van for a road trip from Orange County California to the Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce National Parks, a road trip coming in at 1450 miles total. There were three adult passengers plus myself along with our luggage. Didn't expect to enjoy the 2019 Grand Caravan much, just wanted a vehicle that would be comfortable on an extended trip and accept all of our assorted baggage. Ended up enjoying just about everything about it. It was a good driver with an assuring road feel including nice taut steering and capable brakes. Myself and my passengers were all very comfortable on the entire journey in the four bucket seats provided. Found the center mounted video controls easy to use, including navigation and Sirius satellite radio, even though I've never owned a car with this feature. Averaged a very respectable 28 mpg through most of the trip. On that note, about the only thing I found to be a little lacking was the tall gearing (I'm sure to yield the good gas mileage). As a result, on steep grades you definitely have to put your foot into it (step on the gas) to get it to downshift when it needs to. Overall though, it's a very capable ride. I've been a foreign car owner for my entire life including British, Japanese, and German makes, never an American made one. Whenever I've driven domestic vehicles I've always felt they came up short against their foreign competition. The Grand Caravan was a surprisingly good experience, one that has shifted my attitude toward the better for cars built in the good old USA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great no - nonsense Van, extremely comfortable MarcusB , 12/13/2018 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 73 of 77 people found this review helpful Ok its not the latest design, and the entertainment system is a bit 2010, but apart from that, its a likeable and willing travel companion, the engine is very eager and gives surprising performance, I wonder if its the one they use in the Charger, certainly is powerful and gives great acceleration for joining the interstate. the seats, heated, like the steering wheel are comfortable and I had no aches or pains after hours of driving. If you need a vehicle this size, I can recommend Dodge. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Nice and new and no kids too. Richard Stanton CGP , 05/11/2019 SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful I’m a jaguar guy but renting vans is always good! I gave up to grow up. I play guitar for a living so the practical part is great and it’s comfortable, never a shortage of room. Can it last with good care? I hope so. No kids no dogs. 🎸 Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse