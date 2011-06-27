Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Safety features really work
My wife was in a head-on collision in this van at 50 mph. The crumple zones worked as advertised and there was no noticeable damage to the cabin. She was a little bruised up from the airbags and seat belt but otherwise she walked away. The van was totaled but she is with us to talk about it.
I Guess I'm Addicted To These
Sounds like the other reviewer got a lemon. I don't think Chrysler would be the # 1 Minivan if it was like the one he seemed to have gotten. I love these things and you cant beat the value.
So far, so good.
It may be a bit early to tell, but I just bought the 2007 Grand Caravan SXT and so far I really like it. You can feel how well she handles and the engine runs smooth and quiet. The stow and go feature has already paid off and my kids think the brilliant black pearl color I chose is "hot". So far the gas mileage is proving to be a thousand times better than my old 1996 Chrysler Town and Country. That van ate through gas like termites on a toothpick. I hope this van keeps up the performance because so far it's been a good buy.
Excellent family car
Bought with only 3000 miles on the vehicle and have put 58,000 more miles on it. Drives very good, handles well, good visibility, sufficiently comfortable for long trips. Had only two mechanical problems; a whining compressor was replaced under warranty and gas pedal sticking that i had to pay for (under $150). Brakes job required after 57,000 miles which was not bad. Like the car a lot.
Crowd Mover
Bought this vehicle used with 19000 miles, and found out right away how much utility it had. With in floor storage,7 passenger interior,and fold down rear seats it fits our familys needs well. As someone who has been a mechanic I can offer this advice for the transmission issues, change your fluid to synthetic. This should keep it working well for years as has been my experience. My only real complaint is the brakes, but if you buy lifetime warranty pads and change them yourself you can save hundreds over the life of the van. Change engine oil to synthetic at about 50000 miles, for long engine life,( this gives the piston rings time to seat.)Then enjoy years of reliable service.
