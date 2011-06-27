  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Safety features really work

Anonymous, 12/08/2010
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

My wife was in a head-on collision in this van at 50 mph. The crumple zones worked as advertised and there was no noticeable damage to the cabin. She was a little bruised up from the airbags and seat belt but otherwise she walked away. The van was totaled but she is with us to talk about it.

I Guess I'm Addicted To These

Steve Blum, 01/02/2007
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Sounds like the other reviewer got a lemon. I don't think Chrysler would be the # 1 Minivan if it was like the one he seemed to have gotten. I love these things and you cant beat the value.

So far, so good.

joel770, 01/23/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

It may be a bit early to tell, but I just bought the 2007 Grand Caravan SXT and so far I really like it. You can feel how well she handles and the engine runs smooth and quiet. The stow and go feature has already paid off and my kids think the brilliant black pearl color I chose is "hot". So far the gas mileage is proving to be a thousand times better than my old 1996 Chrysler Town and Country. That van ate through gas like termites on a toothpick. I hope this van keeps up the performance because so far it's been a good buy.

Excellent family car

Gilbert, 09/30/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought with only 3000 miles on the vehicle and have put 58,000 more miles on it. Drives very good, handles well, good visibility, sufficiently comfortable for long trips. Had only two mechanical problems; a whining compressor was replaced under warranty and gas pedal sticking that i had to pay for (under $150). Brakes job required after 57,000 miles which was not bad. Like the car a lot.

Crowd Mover

Houston, 12/11/2009
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle used with 19000 miles, and found out right away how much utility it had. With in floor storage,7 passenger interior,and fold down rear seats it fits our familys needs well. As someone who has been a mechanic I can offer this advice for the transmission issues, change your fluid to synthetic. This should keep it working well for years as has been my experience. My only real complaint is the brakes, but if you buy lifetime warranty pads and change them yourself you can save hundreds over the life of the van. Change engine oil to synthetic at about 50000 miles, for long engine life,( this gives the piston rings time to seat.)Then enjoy years of reliable service.

See all Grand Caravans for sale

