Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Grand Caravan Carried on for 199K
A super comfortable and practical vehicle. Great to have a car to take an extra child or passenger. Even back rear seats comfortable. Lots of storage even with a carload of passengers. With the seats removed, provided cavernous space for college moves. Seats are a bit heavy to remove, and fold and store option did not come until later models. After 160,000 big things start to go: front axles, rear springs, rear shocks, catalytic converter, other emissions components, A/C compressor, power door, power lift gate and even headliner. So be aware if buying an older model. But I changed all the leaking gaskets when my mechanic recommended and the engine still ran well at 199,500.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Utility in disguise
new tranny at 160000 miles, after I had a private shop put in a new filter. I had been changing the tranny fluid every 20K miles, and should have never let that guy work on it, He didn't even tighten the pan bolts all the way, and it was leaking fluid and then the filter disintegrated and plugged the pump and it blew. The front speakers wore out, the fan relay behind the glove box wore out (thirty bucks) I've gotten through wet slush runs that stop suv's. We've been skiing every weekend in the winters, the 3.8 gets us up the hills. I do put it in 3rd so it doesn't keep trying to hit overdrive. We have abused this rig pretty hard in deep snow many times, and it just keeps trudging along. Have fit a 10 foot by 4 foot couch in the back with the door closed, and plenty of plywood. Traction is great, there are many times when I should have had chains, but never used them. Everything is pretty utility, nothing too fancy. I mostly travel without the seats, they are easy to remove and put back in. If going 57 mph I have gotten up to 28mpg, but average about 21 most of the time. When the breaks wore out at 160000 they replaced the calipers and everything as they said they can not reliably reseat the ceramic calipers that was 1000 bucks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm happy!!
Handles well. Peppy and really holds the road.(AWD) Gas mileage is 23-24 highway and 20 around town. I do not have a lead foot nor am I a rabbit starter.Love the electric doors and tailgate. I have carried 3 4x8 plywood with the tailgate closed!! The seats come out fairly easily for me (65 and slightly arthritic). I sold a fully loaded Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer to buy this.It was not even a year old and I took quite a beating on the trade. I couldn't take the 12-14 mpg I was getting. Not sorry a year later. Easy entry too. The only thing I don't like is the very short throw of regular beams at night. The car is lower than any of the trucks I owned previously.
"Sport" model for a reason
We purchased our 01 GC Sport in the latter part of 2000 out of a 96 Sable wagon. We love our van. Not only can we tow our 20 ft bow rider with it, the cargo room when all the seats are removed is like a Uhaul. The engine has power and sounds throaty like a Durango or even a Charger. Reaching highway speeds is no problem for the peppy little 3.3 liter V6 even with 7 adult sized passengers. We had one power window motor die out on our son while he was at a car wash (horrible scenario) and once needed a new starter. All of which were not ridiculously pricy but, repairing anything on a Chrysler product is thankfully never a "remortgage the house" situation. Engine smokes my sister's Odyssey.
Been Very Happy
Back in '04 I purchased my '01 GC Sport with 81,000 miles on it. After 6 years it has over 200K on the clock and still runs great. No transmission troubles, just regular maintenance changing the oil and getting new tires and brakes. The 3.3 is a reliable motor and it has performed flawlessly. My only complaint with the van is the power door lock switches as they don't always work.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner