Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Grand Caravan
5(42%)4(35%)3(14%)2(8%)1(1%)
4.1
66 reviews
Grand Caravan Carried on for 199K

Caravan Man, 05/16/2018
EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
A super comfortable and practical vehicle. Great to have a car to take an extra child or passenger. Even back rear seats comfortable. Lots of storage even with a carload of passengers. With the seats removed, provided cavernous space for college moves. Seats are a bit heavy to remove, and fold and store option did not come until later models. After 160,000 big things start to go: front axles, rear springs, rear shocks, catalytic converter, other emissions components, A/C compressor, power door, power lift gate and even headliner. So be aware if buying an older model. But I changed all the leaking gaskets when my mechanic recommended and the engine still ran well at 199,500.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Utility in disguise

Greg Kaufmann, 09/07/2015
EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
new tranny at 160000 miles, after I had a private shop put in a new filter. I had been changing the tranny fluid every 20K miles, and should have never let that guy work on it, He didn't even tighten the pan bolts all the way, and it was leaking fluid and then the filter disintegrated and plugged the pump and it blew. The front speakers wore out, the fan relay behind the glove box wore out (thirty bucks) I've gotten through wet slush runs that stop suv's. We've been skiing every weekend in the winters, the 3.8 gets us up the hills. I do put it in 3rd so it doesn't keep trying to hit overdrive. We have abused this rig pretty hard in deep snow many times, and it just keeps trudging along. Have fit a 10 foot by 4 foot couch in the back with the door closed, and plenty of plywood. Traction is great, there are many times when I should have had chains, but never used them. Everything is pretty utility, nothing too fancy. I mostly travel without the seats, they are easy to remove and put back in. If going 57 mph I have gotten up to 28mpg, but average about 21 most of the time. When the breaks wore out at 160000 they replaced the calipers and everything as they said they can not reliably reseat the ceramic calipers that was 1000 bucks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm happy!!

Bern, 04/23/2002
Handles well. Peppy and really holds the road.(AWD) Gas mileage is 23-24 highway and 20 around town. I do not have a lead foot nor am I a rabbit starter.Love the electric doors and tailgate. I have carried 3 4x8 plywood with the tailgate closed!! The seats come out fairly easily for me (65 and slightly arthritic). I sold a fully loaded Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer to buy this.It was not even a year old and I took quite a beating on the trade. I couldn't take the 12-14 mpg I was getting. Not sorry a year later. Easy entry too. The only thing I don't like is the very short throw of regular beams at night. The car is lower than any of the trucks I owned previously.

"Sport" model for a reason

sebago588, 11/23/2012
We purchased our 01 GC Sport in the latter part of 2000 out of a 96 Sable wagon. We love our van. Not only can we tow our 20 ft bow rider with it, the cargo room when all the seats are removed is like a Uhaul. The engine has power and sounds throaty like a Durango or even a Charger. Reaching highway speeds is no problem for the peppy little 3.3 liter V6 even with 7 adult sized passengers. We had one power window motor die out on our son while he was at a car wash (horrible scenario) and once needed a new starter. All of which were not ridiculously pricy but, repairing anything on a Chrysler product is thankfully never a "remortgage the house" situation. Engine smokes my sister's Odyssey.

Been Very Happy

GH, 01/25/2010
Back in '04 I purchased my '01 GC Sport with 81,000 miles on it. After 6 years it has over 200K on the clock and still runs great. No transmission troubles, just regular maintenance changing the oil and getting new tires and brakes. The 3.3 is a reliable motor and it has performed flawlessly. My only complaint with the van is the power door lock switches as they don't always work.

Research Similar Vehicles