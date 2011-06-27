Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever Owned
I can honstly say my 92 has been the best car I have owned, and I have owned many vehicles of different makes. It now has 193,000 miles on it with no major problems. The 3.3L engine delivers excellent performance and mileage for my daily commute. Other than tires, brakes, filters and tuneups the engine or transmission has never been tuched except for service. I have always changed oil every 3,000 miles and trans service every 30,000 miles. Most of the transmission problems associated with this particular vehicle appear to be from improper fluids, owner neglect, or a small problem ignored until it is disastorous. Cars need service no matter what it is.
Performance racer
I bought this car and it had over 400,000 mi on it. The transmission has never been replaced. \The major transmission problem a lot of people have is called a transmission filter, change it! It's like an oil filter. If you don't change it, a disaster could occur. I have overhauled this thing from top to bottom. I put in a high performance air intake from a 92 Mitsubishi 3000GT which shares the same engine and I put on a hood scoop, custom headlights, stobes, sirens, performance AV, and performance lifters, I squeezed 275 horsepower out of this granny car. Thing goes 0-60 in about three seconds. Take care of it and it will take care of you!
WOW
This is my third car and I am 22 years old. To me this car would not have been my choice in car because of the appearance of it ( not being my style ). The car is super comfy and out of the other cars that I have owned this is the best one. However I am having a few problems with it. The hood latch is sticking, it stutters when I accelerate, and the buttons for the heat and air are sticking. With an old car I expect to have some problems but overall its a good car.
80K, 10 years old, and still going
this has been one hell of a car. I inherited it from my parents when they got their 99 LHS. I know it's not an exciting car for an 18 year old, but it is very reliable, comfortable, roomy for the friends, and Chrysler's first ever V6 (3.3- 150HP, 190ft lb torque) is a powerful and bullet proof engine. My teen leadfoot is no match for this powertrain. The trans is rough around the edges at times, other times it shifts like butter. It's been a great car, and i set up my own Infinity sound system with Cd, and it rivals the factory Infinity systems. Love the car, will hate to see it go.
Hate to part with it
The $17,519 [including tax & tags] '92 Dynasty has been a most reliable, comfortable, and beautiful car. Was repainted the original gray several years ago, making its appearance especially nice even today. Rare item are leather seats special ordered. Saw only 2 others in all the years I've owned this Dynasty; and one of them was at the Washington DC Car show. Also added the wire wheels. Unfortunately, the car has been neglected in recent years. Things are breaking and not getting repaired because, somehow, they don't interfere with the car's operation. Waxed it last week, & managing to lose an irreplaceable wheel cover soon thereafter. Transmissions were notoriously weak on Dynasty
