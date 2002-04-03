  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty

1993 Dodge Dynasty
List Price Estimate
$958 - $2,342
Dodge Dynasty years
1993
1992
1991
1990
1993 Highlights

Audio system is upgraded, a tamper-resistant odometer is added, and a stainless steel exhaust system is installed for the Dynasty's final year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Dynasty.

5 star reviews: 17%
4 star reviews: 58%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • spaciousness
  • comfort
  • towing
  • safety
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • engine
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • fuel efficiency
  • cup holders
  • warranty
  • lights
  • electrical system
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • appearance

5 out of 5 stars, 1993 Dodge Dynast LE Recap
sunray,

The best car I ever had. My co-worker bought one at same time (both cars still on road >110,000 miles. Solid ride, no squeeks, no major problems ever. Bought at "sale price" new in 1993 at a bargain basement price... loaded! Car doesn't rust. I would do it over again. This vehicle never left me stranded. Lookback crash tests revealed really good safety too. Seems 1992-1994 Chrysler products were really really good...I don't know about now though??? Good luck.

3 out of 5 stars, My Car
Deborah ,

I have really enjoyed onwing my Dodge Dynasty. It has given me many years of pleasures, and very low maintance. I have driven it across country twice and not one bit of trouble.

3.375 out of 5 stars, I thought 93 was the best one built
apc,

I bought this car because I thought they had more to offer them a Taurus. Now I had a chance to get a great buy and a comfortable car too. The bigest headachs are no cup holders in the base modle, and the back doors pop open or do not latch shut in cold weather. I have to warm up the car and then the (both) back doors will stay closed. I also was surprised to put $300 in paint to remove lower body surface rust. I guess when they warrenty 10 years against rust through it best have a hole in it.

3.25 out of 5 stars, Stupid Dodge Dynasty
pamel44,

I bought my Dodge at a car lot used with 56,000 miles. Here it is 3 months later and with only 61,000 miles the transmission is out. I would not recommend this car........serious! Don't buy one!!!!

See all 12 reviews

LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
LE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty features & specs

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

    The Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty is offered in the following submodels: Dynasty Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge Dynasty and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Dynasty 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Dynasty.

