The best car I ever had. My co-worker bought one at same time (both cars still on road >110,000 miles. Solid ride, no squeeks, no major problems ever. Bought at "sale price" new in 1993 at a bargain basement price... loaded! Car doesn't rust. I would do it over again. This vehicle never left me stranded. Lookback crash tests revealed really good safety too. Seems 1992-1994 Chrysler products were really really good...I don't know about now though??? Good luck.
I have really enjoyed onwing my Dodge Dynasty. It has given me many years of pleasures, and very low maintance. I have driven it across country twice and not one bit of trouble.
I bought this car because I thought they had more to offer them a Taurus. Now I had a chance to get a great buy and a comfortable car too. The bigest headachs are no cup holders in the base modle, and the back doors pop open or do not latch shut in cold weather. I have to warm up the car and then the (both) back doors will stay closed. I also was surprised to put $300 in paint to remove lower body surface rust. I guess when they warrenty 10 years against rust through it best have a hole in it.
I bought my Dodge at a car lot used with 56,000 miles. Here it is 3 months later and with only 61,000 miles the transmission is out. I would not recommend this car........serious! Don't buy one!!!!
|LE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|141 hp @ 5000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Dodge Dynasty a good car?
Is the Dodge Dynasty reliable?
Is the 1993 Dodge Dynasty a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge Dynasty?
The least-expensive 1993 Dodge Dynasty is the 1993 Dodge Dynasty 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Dodge Dynasty?
The Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty is offered in the following submodels: Dynasty Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1993 Dodge Dynasty?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge Dynasty and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Dynasty 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Dynasty.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Dodge Dynasty and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Dynasty featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
