I can honstly say my 92 has been the best car I have owned, and I have owned many vehicles of different makes. It now has 193,000 miles on it with no major problems. The 3.3L engine delivers excellent performance and mileage for my daily commute. Other than tires, brakes, filters and tuneups the engine or transmission has never been tuched except for service. I have always changed oil every 3,000 miles and trans service every 30,000 miles. Most of the transmission problems associated with this particular vehicle appear to be from improper fluids, owner neglect, or a small problem ignored until it is disastorous. Cars need service no matter what it is.

