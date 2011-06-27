1992 Dodge Dynasty Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,775
Used Dynasty for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Child-proof door locks are added, and options include an overhead console with storage bin and console with cassette storage.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Dynasty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ken S,01/15/2003
I can honstly say my 92 has been the best car I have owned, and I have owned many vehicles of different makes. It now has 193,000 miles on it with no major problems. The 3.3L engine delivers excellent performance and mileage for my daily commute. Other than tires, brakes, filters and tuneups the engine or transmission has never been tuched except for service. I have always changed oil every 3,000 miles and trans service every 30,000 miles. Most of the transmission problems associated with this particular vehicle appear to be from improper fluids, owner neglect, or a small problem ignored until it is disastorous. Cars need service no matter what it is.
Mechanic_Joe,01/12/2009
I bought this car and it had over 400,000 mi on it. The transmission has never been replaced. \The major transmission problem a lot of people have is called a transmission filter, change it! It's like an oil filter. If you don't change it, a disaster could occur. I have overhauled this thing from top to bottom. I put in a high performance air intake from a 92 Mitsubishi 3000GT which shares the same engine and I put on a hood scoop, custom headlights, stobes, sirens, performance AV, and performance lifters, I squeezed 275 horsepower out of this granny car. Thing goes 0-60 in about three seconds. Take care of it and it will take care of you!
Samantha,12/14/2009
This is my third car and I am 22 years old. To me this car would not have been my choice in car because of the appearance of it ( not being my style ). The car is super comfy and out of the other cars that I have owned this is the best one. However I am having a few problems with it. The hood latch is sticking, it stutters when I accelerate, and the buttons for the heat and air are sticking. With an old car I expect to have some problems but overall its a good car.
johnb300m,05/01/2002
this has been one hell of a car. I inherited it from my parents when they got their 99 LHS. I know it's not an exciting car for an 18 year old, but it is very reliable, comfortable, roomy for the friends, and Chrysler's first ever V6 (3.3- 150HP, 190ft lb torque) is a powerful and bullet proof engine. My teen leadfoot is no match for this powertrain. The trans is rough around the edges at times, other times it shifts like butter. It's been a great car, and i set up my own Infinity sound system with Cd, and it rivals the factory Infinity systems. Love the car, will hate to see it go.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Dynasty
Related Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019