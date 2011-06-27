  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dynasty
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge Dynasty Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Dynasty for Sale
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,775
Used Dynasty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Child-proof door locks are added, and options include an overhead console with storage bin and console with cassette storage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Dynasty.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever Owned
Ken S,01/15/2003
I can honstly say my 92 has been the best car I have owned, and I have owned many vehicles of different makes. It now has 193,000 miles on it with no major problems. The 3.3L engine delivers excellent performance and mileage for my daily commute. Other than tires, brakes, filters and tuneups the engine or transmission has never been tuched except for service. I have always changed oil every 3,000 miles and trans service every 30,000 miles. Most of the transmission problems associated with this particular vehicle appear to be from improper fluids, owner neglect, or a small problem ignored until it is disastorous. Cars need service no matter what it is.
Performance racer
Mechanic_Joe,01/12/2009
I bought this car and it had over 400,000 mi on it. The transmission has never been replaced. \The major transmission problem a lot of people have is called a transmission filter, change it! It's like an oil filter. If you don't change it, a disaster could occur. I have overhauled this thing from top to bottom. I put in a high performance air intake from a 92 Mitsubishi 3000GT which shares the same engine and I put on a hood scoop, custom headlights, stobes, sirens, performance AV, and performance lifters, I squeezed 275 horsepower out of this granny car. Thing goes 0-60 in about three seconds. Take care of it and it will take care of you!
WOW
Samantha,12/14/2009
This is my third car and I am 22 years old. To me this car would not have been my choice in car because of the appearance of it ( not being my style ). The car is super comfy and out of the other cars that I have owned this is the best one. However I am having a few problems with it. The hood latch is sticking, it stutters when I accelerate, and the buttons for the heat and air are sticking. With an old car I expect to have some problems but overall its a good car.
80K, 10 years old, and still going
johnb300m,05/01/2002
this has been one hell of a car. I inherited it from my parents when they got their 99 LHS. I know it's not an exciting car for an 18 year old, but it is very reliable, comfortable, roomy for the friends, and Chrysler's first ever V6 (3.3- 150HP, 190ft lb torque) is a powerful and bullet proof engine. My teen leadfoot is no match for this powertrain. The trans is rough around the edges at times, other times it shifts like butter. It's been a great car, and i set up my own Infinity sound system with Cd, and it rivals the factory Infinity systems. Love the car, will hate to see it go.
See all 12 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Dynasty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Dynasty

Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty is offered in the following submodels: Dynasty Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge Dynasties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge Dynasty for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge Dynastys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dynasty for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,508.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dynasty for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,014.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,344.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge Dynasty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Dynasty lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles