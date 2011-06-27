Used 2017 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
ALNY John's Durango
In my previous reviews, my wife and I were very positive about our 2017 Durango Citadel. We still give it five stars at just under 30,000 miles. We keep up with the routine maintenance schedule, oil changes, tire rotation, etc. It has had zero issues and has performed flawlessly. We continue to believe it's the best, most comfortable and convenient SUV on the market. My previous review (below) was very positive. If anything, I'd say it's even better after 14,500 miles. The vehicle has performed perfectly and spotlessly. It fits our needs very well; for example, hauling things and pulling our ski boat. The V6 is well more than adequate and tows the 4200 pounds of boat plus trailer easily. We love the vehicle's comfort and features. It's super comfortable on long trips. And now that it's winter having four heated seats plus the heated steering wheel is terrific, as is the ability to start the car via Connect. The touch entry and locking are very convenient. The controls are easy, ergonomic, and straightforward. In short, love the Durango. A great buy! If this isn't the best SUV on the market, I don't know what is. The Durango Citadel AWD we bought easily beats the Honda Pilot and Volvo XC90, which we considered, researched, and drove. The Durango's ride, comfort, technology (driver assist and ease-of-use), quietness, tow capability, space, and value are all better than the other two vehicles. In particular, we found the Pilot's ergonomics to need a fair amount of improvement. We especially like the rear bucket seats and console, along with the ample number and variety of electronic plugs. The car's controls, both front and rear as well as buttons and electronic, are very straightforward and easy to use. Attention to little details and conveniences, such as the handy built-in flashlight in the rear or the tuck-away roof crossbars, is splendid on the Durango.
the perfect fit
great vehicle ,great value. My last SUV was a 2014 Honda Pilot . I was in the market for a new good size SUV ,with great towing features and capacity. Dodge Durango was the perfect fit. I use this vehicle to transport cargo and family . This vehicle covers all aspects of my busy lifestyle from camping,towing my boat ,bringing stuff home for my lawn and garden . I couldn't find a better fit for my lifestyle. I am impressed with the design and performance from this vehicle . If you are looking for a vehicle thats not going to put you to sleep The Durango is what you are looking for . I am very satisfied in my choice . I smile every time I get in and start this SUV.
WAAAAAAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED!!!
We bought a new 2017 Durango AWD RT after having an accident in our trusty Jeep Commander HEMI. I drive a Corvette with 465hp and must say, this thing is a BLAST to drive (Keep sport mode on and "eco" mode off). For a family car, you just can't go wrong. The Commander was nice, but so much improvement in engine/transmission/electronics over the past 6 years means a MUCH smoother, faster, better sounding beast than I could have imagined. I love this truck and am truly happy with it. Highly recommended! PS, the kids love the extra room in the 3rd row over the Commander too. Great work MOPAR.
First Time Dodge Owner and Last Time Buying One
2017 R/T purchased March 9, 2017 May 3, 2017 1,450 Miles Issue: Transmission tried to shift through gears while driving, including “R”. This caused wild RPM fluctuations and a warning message that “vehicle moving too fast to move to R”. Result: Dealership said must be “computer glitch” but nothing they could do. November 30, 2018 19,115 Miles Issue: Water Pump Failure Result: Water Pump replaced under warranty. March 19, 2019 22,756 Miles Issue: Radiator Cracked Result: Radiator replaced under warranty May 24, 2019 24,051 Miles Issue: Right Front Caliper Malfunction causing it to stick Result: Caliper and brake pads replaced under warranty July 2, 2019 26,606 Miles Issue : Engine stalled while driving. Engine won’t restart. Only cranks but fails to start. Result: My 4th roadside assistance tow. My 4th battle with dealership for a loaner/rental. Waiting on update on diagnosis and fix.
That thing got a Hemi?
The 2011-2017 Dodge Durango was designed by Daimler-Chrysler and is built on the same chassis as the current Mercedes M-Class sport utility vehicle. Being heavily German by design it rides and handles well but doesn't have the Swiss-Army like interior of a Honda or Chrysler mini-van. The seats are very comfy but the way they fold and stow is just average (we have second row captain's chairs). The front seats are heated and cooled. The Uconnect infotainment system is very intuitive and works better than any infotainment system I've ever seen, having a combination of touch screen, knobs, buttons and voice activation. The system also allows i-phone users to access Siri. The Beats speakers are adequate but not astounding. The RT sits lower than standard Durangos, the suspension is a little firmer and the brakes bigger making this 5000 lb+ vehicle handle extremely well for its' size. Its' weight makes for a great ride on the road and the vehicle is bank-vault tight with no squeaks, rattles or excessive wind noise. The hemi is just plain cool-it's been a long time since I've owned a V-8 and the sound and performance are worth the so so gas mileage. Around town mileage stinks, averaging about 15 mpg if I don't lead foot it but on the highway I've gotten 22mpg thanks to the imperceptible selective cylinder management. The 8 speed ZF trans. is spectacular. The rear shocks are self-leveling and included with the tow package I got (it's rated to tow up to 7200 lbs.). Haven't towed with it yet but plan to. I feel as though I purchased a Mercedes M-Class for Dodge money. In my opinion this SUV is an exceptional value.
