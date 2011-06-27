Used 2006 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Durango!
I just picked this vehicle up and it's a dream. The HEMI is very responsive and it drives like a dream. Kind of like driving a recliner down the highway. Got the loaded out Limited with navigation, 6 disk changer, Sirus Satellite radio and DVD player. It's Inferno Red which I guess is a new color for this year. Heated seats, love the auto climate control too. I has the tip start feature to which works pretty good. I always have a confident feeling while driving this Durango. I've read other posts here before deciding to buy and a few listed gas mileage specs. I've got over 1000 miles and the average economy on the highway is between 18 and 20 mpg. I supposed a heavy foot could change that
11 Month Reveiw
I purchased my Durango Limited with the 5.7L motor (why isn't that an option for Model Selection?) Anyway, after putting 13k miles on it in the past 11 months I am overall happy. I'm 6', 300lbs and I'm quite comfortable in it. I've had as many as six adult passengers in the SUV and no one has complained about leg room or comfort. My only complaints so far are; (1) could be less hard plastic in the interior - the front seat belt covers were missing when I bought the SUV and the pouch on the back of the driver's seat was gone. (2) The left rear quarter panel seem to have rust issues just behind the fuel door. I see this on many Gen2 Durangos. (3) Both the 4.7L and 5.7L motors are very susceptible to exhaust manifold leakage mainly due to manifold bolts breaking. (4) If I’m not careful, I get overflow/spit-back when fueling up. There was a recall for this but I keep forgetting to check if my Durango still qualifies being that it’s 10 years old now.
Hillspot
The comfort for a family of six is great. The kids have a lot of room to maneuver around and not be crowded.
142,000 Reliable Miles
We purchased our 2006 Durango just over 10 years ago when it was new. It's been completely reliable and has never let us down. It makes it through deep snow to our rural home on those winter nights. Interior, while not fancy, is very usable and well laid out. The fuel mileage is what you'd expect on a full size 4X4 SUV with a V8. We've taken it on a number of trips and it's very comfortable.
5 Years, 75,000 trouble free miles
Our 2006 Durango has been a reliable workhorse. Other than routine maintenance and one recall it's never had a single issue. It never has a problem even in the worst snowstorms, it handles well on the highway, is extremely comfortable for long drives, and it can do it all while carrying a lot of gear. Fuel economy isn't great, but it's a full frame, full size, big SUV so I don't expect it to have great fuel mileage. The 4.7 has plenty of power and the interior is simple and easy to keep clean. Resale value isn't great, but as a used car buyer that's an advantage, and one of the reasons we purchased it in 2011.
