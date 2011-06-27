Used 2002 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

Best of the Best action_nad , 02/19/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Have had my Durango for over 4 years now, put over 50,000 miles on it, and to this day with over 148,000 on the odometer, it is still a monster. Never had any major issues outside of what is to be expected. Plenty of get up and go for a land yacht, more than enough room for 7 people or 2 people and some luggage. Perfect for joy riding or road trips. Towed a 26' trailer with no issues, and have never gotten stranded off road or in bad weather. The 360 V8 not only does a great job with working, but playing also. Have embarrassed more than a few ricers at stop lights. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle So Far meathead1986 , 01/25/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought the Vehicle with about 120,000 on it and have had it for almost a year now. Fuel consumption is on the low side for an SUV but bearable in the fact that I haven't yet gotten stuck in the ND snow that tends to pile up around here. Having a 3rd row helps ALOT with 3 kids and the ride quality is the best i've experience so far in a REAL SUV. It is a little noisy when you're standing outside with it running but inside you can talk normally without yelling while you're cruising down the highway at 75 and I've only done regular maintenance on mine and its had nothing go wrong to date. only complaint is that with the 3rd row up there isn't much room left for cargo in the back... Report Abuse

Best SUV ever owned! Trex20165 , 08/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This has been a fantastic vehicle. I have owned it since new and now have 105,000 miles on it. The 5.9L engine has been bulletproof and the A/C is still ice cold. The R/T has limited slip differentials and the best traction of any 4-wheel drive I have owned. The exhaust system sounds great and the truck still drives like new. Original Goodyear Wrangler tires lasted 80,000 miles! My only complaint is the fuel economy which is about 12 around town. Report Abuse

I LOVE it! pennylou99 , 01/22/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The gas mileage is horrible. But other than that. I love this truck. I have never had any major issues with it. Normal repairs. If you keep the maintenance up on this, your Dodge will run for a long time! I'm right at 140k miles and the engine is solid. I drive kinda crazy and needed something that could handle my lead foot. I'm like to be quick on take offs, so this truck has been perfect for me! Report Abuse