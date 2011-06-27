Used 2000 Dodge Durango Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/425.0 mi.
|300.0/425.0 mi.
|300.0/425.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|5.2 l
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 4400 rpm
|230 hp @ 4400 rpm
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|38.9 ft.
|38.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|51 cu.ft.
|51 cu.ft.
|51 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.3 in.
|193.3 in.
|193.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4700 lbs.
|4700 lbs.
|4450 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4360 lbs.
|4360 lbs.
|4598 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|6050 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|Height
|71.0 in.
|71.0 in.
|72.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1690.0 lbs.
|1690.0 lbs.
|1802.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|115.9 in.
|115.9 in.
|116.0 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
