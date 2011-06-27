  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/425.0 mi.300.0/425.0 mi.300.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm230 hp @ 4400 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.51 cu.ft.51 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.193.3 in.193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.4700 lbs.4450 lbs.
Curb weight4360 lbs.4360 lbs.4598 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6050 lbs.6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.18.8 cu.ft.18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.72.9 in.
Maximum payload1690.0 lbs.1690.0 lbs.1802.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.9 in.115.9 in.116.0 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Agate
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
