Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Shelby Consumer Reviews
turbo dodges rule!
i bought my 87 daytona shelby z brand new and have loved it ever since i have driven this car very hard and have never had a mechanical problem i raced this car at the mopar atlantic nationals at e-town in n.j. since 1991 the car handles awesome and is great to cruise in during the summer with the t tops off after 21 years of ownership i thought i would never get rid of this car but i recently gave it to my son for his 18th birthday so he and his future wife can enjoy it as much as is mother and i have
1987 daytona shelby z
My 1987 shelby z is 24 years old. i bought it brand new in sept. 87. it has 76.000 hard driven miles on it and has never let me down. by hard i mean i raced it at englishtown nj for four years and alot of racing in north jersey. and the drive train is all original except the clutch. this car is way fun to drive and VERY FAST with a few simple mods. the 2.2 intercooled turbo is a great bullitt proof motor and way underrated by ford and gm guys. if you are lucky enough to find an 87 in decent shape buy it! the 87 motor has the 2 piece intake manifold. the 88 and up have the one piece cast manifold.
Turbo Shelby's Live Forever!
Mine is actualy an 87' Shelby Z, but similar enough to the 90'. I found the car with on ly 71k pampered miles on it, garage kept, in near perfect condition. I conduct all the regular service and repairs on it myself, except alignments, This is my thrid Dodge/Plymouth of this type, early 90's FWD, and all of them have been an incredible joy to drive, given me verry verry few problems, and the few they gave I was able to fix myself easily and at minimal cost. These cars are incredibly fun to drive every day and have a devoted following of verry inteligent and helpful owners. I hope to drive a car like this for the rest of my life, fun, fast and beautiful.
I love Dodge daytonas
Lots of power good reliable need nicer interior on 89 but 90-93 is one of the best interiors ever in a car. Ih has a good amount of power over my blue 90 3.0 v6
20 years old and still starts right up
A 5-start safety rating - without airbags! When younger, my Daytona was scary-fast, stock. Unstoppable in snow, and still starts right up, whether it's -40 or +40 (Celsius). Needed some repairs over the years, but what a trooper this car is. As for handling, this car goes wherever you point it - it's amazing how this car takes corners: with NO body roll, this car saves you when you take corners too fast. Together with the turbo (which has never died on me), this car's performance and handling make it capable of handling almost ANYTHING. I'm sorry mine's getting old - they don't make parts for it anymore, and even the junk yards don't have them. My first car, and best car I ever drove.
