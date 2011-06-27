  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
1990 Dodge Daytona Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Top-shelf Turbo II engine replaced by Turbo IV, which utilizes a variable-nozzle turbine to reduce turbo lag. Manual transmission has been reworked to provide less shift lever travel and easier use. Optional on base and ES models is a Mitsubishi-built V6 engine. Instrument panel is completely revised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Daytona.

5(71%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

turbo dodges rule!
shelby steve,10/02/2008
i bought my 87 daytona shelby z brand new and have loved it ever since i have driven this car very hard and have never had a mechanical problem i raced this car at the mopar atlantic nationals at e-town in n.j. since 1991 the car handles awesome and is great to cruise in during the summer with the t tops off after 21 years of ownership i thought i would never get rid of this car but i recently gave it to my son for his 18th birthday so he and his future wife can enjoy it as much as is mother and i have
My unfinished dream
jas,05/16/2002
There aren't enough after market mods for this 1990 dodge daytona ES, 3.0L V6 5 speed.
OMG Automatic
Hunter,09/15/2006
This car has been very good to me other then the usual replacements on a used car with 160,000 miles. But I happened to get the automatic, which lets just say all should stay away from, because once one thing goes, it all goes as I found out. The speed stinks. It takes about 1/4-3/8 of a mile to get to 55mph. All the engine and transmission gaskets are leaking, the floor pans are all gone under both passenger and drivers feet, and the supports through the floor pans are broke and about gone.
1987 daytona shelby z
turbododge2,02/23/2011
My 1987 shelby z is 24 years old. i bought it brand new in sept. 87. it has 76.000 hard driven miles on it and has never let me down. by hard i mean i raced it at englishtown nj for four years and alot of racing in north jersey. and the drive train is all original except the clutch. this car is way fun to drive and VERY FAST with a few simple mods. the 2.2 intercooled turbo is a great bullitt proof motor and way underrated by ford and gm guys. if you are lucky enough to find an 87 in decent shape buy it! the 87 motor has the 2 piece intake manifold. the 88 and up have the one piece cast manifold.
See all 21 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Daytona
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
174 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Daytona

Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Daytona is offered in the following submodels: Daytona Hatchback, Daytona Shelby. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Hatchback, Shelby Turbo 2dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Daytona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Dodge Daytonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Daytona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Dodge Daytona.

Can't find a used 1990 Dodge Daytonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Daytona for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,880.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,007.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Daytona for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,485.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Daytona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

