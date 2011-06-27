Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Consumer Reviews
turbo dodges rule!
i bought my 87 daytona shelby z brand new and have loved it ever since i have driven this car very hard and have never had a mechanical problem i raced this car at the mopar atlantic nationals at e-town in n.j. since 1991 the car handles awesome and is great to cruise in during the summer with the t tops off after 21 years of ownership i thought i would never get rid of this car but i recently gave it to my son for his 18th birthday so he and his future wife can enjoy it as much as is mother and i have
My unfinished dream
There aren't enough after market mods for this 1990 dodge daytona ES, 3.0L V6 5 speed.
OMG Automatic
This car has been very good to me other then the usual replacements on a used car with 160,000 miles. But I happened to get the automatic, which lets just say all should stay away from, because once one thing goes, it all goes as I found out. The speed stinks. It takes about 1/4-3/8 of a mile to get to 55mph. All the engine and transmission gaskets are leaking, the floor pans are all gone under both passenger and drivers feet, and the supports through the floor pans are broke and about gone.
1987 daytona shelby z
My 1987 shelby z is 24 years old. i bought it brand new in sept. 87. it has 76.000 hard driven miles on it and has never let me down. by hard i mean i raced it at englishtown nj for four years and alot of racing in north jersey. and the drive train is all original except the clutch. this car is way fun to drive and VERY FAST with a few simple mods. the 2.2 intercooled turbo is a great bullitt proof motor and way underrated by ford and gm guys. if you are lucky enough to find an 87 in decent shape buy it! the 87 motor has the 2 piece intake manifold. the 88 and up have the one piece cast manifold.
my NIGHTMARE
mine was an 88 and i bought it for $1000..with 150000miles....and in 8 monthes the engine went, transmition, two clutches (b/c a bolt snaped that held the one on), flywheel, drive axels, my sub fram rotted out, and on the highway the frame broke and the wheel went flying out the side of my car...held on only by the axle, carb was toast, and the heads were gummed up, so i was getting about 4MPG..this car was horrible, and i could never rely on it...it was heavy and clunky, and i will never but a chrysler again.
