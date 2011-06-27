  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.6
5 reviews
Awesome Truck

EMT Ryan, 08/11/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a nice truck that was fully loaded, but wasn't too large. After comparing all of the models available, I noticed that the smaller, almost car-sized trucks were comparable to price of the Dakota. After taking it for a quick test drive, I immediately noticed that the V6 Magnum had the power that could be used if needed. Great interior - almost nice enough to be considered luxury - and all the features you could ask for. Great ride all in all. I average 18-22mpg combined, which isn't too bad for a truck this size. Towed my 16 foot, 1500lb boat with no effort. Nice stock stereo system. New design for the exterior makes the truck look much nicer. Great truck for the money!

Outstanding!

REDNECKKID11, 09/03/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Just bought my Dakota. Love it! I Love the off-road capability, the looks, style. Even it's 3.7 L v6 performs great in towing, off-roading, etc.

Best small truck

Getreal66, 11/08/2019
SXT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 2008 Dakota has been a solid truck so far! The V6 has a lot of low end torque but lacks going up hill or passing if the rpm's are not high. I have owned a 1st & 2nd generations as well. Other than brake issues, I have never had issues with my Dakota.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Muscle truck

Jason, 06/25/2008
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Originally was going to get the 07 at the end of the year. But after hearing about the new V8 I waited. I was not disappointed, power is very good. MPG could be better but is OK at about 16.5 average. I like all the storage, but dash looks and feels like cheap hard plastic. Cab has a lot of wind noise, but with stereo on it is not noticeable. Ride is stiff and bouncy, very noticeable while going around a turn with bumps, feels like the back end is going to lose traction. I have the Sport and it should have been set up to look sportier like the Colorado with a lowered stance. Front seat only holds 2 people while my older model holds 3, 3 would be better. Stock rear tinted windows are dark.

Missing Link

Martin, 08/30/2019
Laramie 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This little truck equipped with the 4.7 at 302 hp and 329 ft. lb. of tourque. Is the missing link Dodge neededs to revive. Unless it comes back in a 4 cylinder Desiel!!!😁👍👍👍👍👍

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
