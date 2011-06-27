Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Laramie Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,340
276 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.47 cd.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length218.8 in.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,340
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
