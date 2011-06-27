Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Horrible
Pretty sure I got a lemon. Ever since I've had the thing something stays wrong with it, and every time I go to get something fixed it's never fixed right the first time, no matter who the mechanic is, just an all around poor experience. I'll never do Dodge again. After 90,000 miles here's what has failed: Window gears broke leaking main seal leaking differential seal Both control arms replaced Throttle body problems(not sure what but cost me $1300 to fix, some sort of valve) ALL windows leak including windshield Transmission slips O2 sensors went out ECM failed Stabilizer bar joints worn out b/c seals failed Warped wheel bearing.
4 banger
I have a small, 4 cyl. dakota and i love it. i am in college and i use it all the time. it has never failed me when i need it. i am planning to sell it in the near future and get a bigger dakota. one with a V8. i would reccomend the dakota to anyone.
Good first
We got this with 29k miles for $7700 because it had blemishes in the hood paint from overwaxing and engine heat, and had a crappy bed cover. The computer that ran the lighting system broke the day we got it, and the passenger's window button didn't work. But those were easily replaced. This is my first vehicle, I like it because it is as big as the car I trained in, and has a bed for my fishing stuff. I had to buy new tailgate cables, as someone cut them. I also bought a locking gas cap for $15 and it fits, never too careful with gas at 4$ a gallon.
Mighty Blue Dodge
My old 1993 Dodge Dakota was killed by a lady turning into a coffee shop. Although it had no airbags I walked away after a 35 mph crash (seatbelts are good). I replaced the old '93 4x2 sport with a '01 4x4 sport. Other than a couple of minor squeaks which the dealership fixed up for me I've enjoyed it immensely.
200,000+ still going strong!
Passed CA smog at 183,000 with flying colors. No squeaks or rattles at all. Same mileage as new(crappy) I still love this truck. At 300,000 I will call Dodge and at 400,000. No leaks. As a precaution only, I changed the tranny at 189,000 to prevent any problems driving in the desert. People still tell me they like the way it drives. I own a 2001 Corvette so I know power, but this little truck gets up and goes.
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner