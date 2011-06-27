Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Horrible Rich , 07/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Pretty sure I got a lemon. Ever since I've had the thing something stays wrong with it, and every time I go to get something fixed it's never fixed right the first time, no matter who the mechanic is, just an all around poor experience. I'll never do Dodge again. After 90,000 miles here's what has failed: Window gears broke leaking main seal leaking differential seal Both control arms replaced Throttle body problems(not sure what but cost me $1300 to fix, some sort of valve) ALL windows leak including windshield Transmission slips O2 sensors went out ECM failed Stabilizer bar joints worn out b/c seals failed Warped wheel bearing. Report Abuse

4 banger scotsmanwill , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have a small, 4 cyl. dakota and i love it. i am in college and i use it all the time. it has never failed me when i need it. i am planning to sell it in the near future and get a bigger dakota. one with a V8. i would reccomend the dakota to anyone.

Good first Evan V , 07/02/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We got this with 29k miles for $7700 because it had blemishes in the hood paint from overwaxing and engine heat, and had a crappy bed cover. The computer that ran the lighting system broke the day we got it, and the passenger's window button didn't work. But those were easily replaced. This is my first vehicle, I like it because it is as big as the car I trained in, and has a bed for my fishing stuff. I had to buy new tailgate cables, as someone cut them. I also bought a locking gas cap for $15 and it fits, never too careful with gas at 4$ a gallon.

Mighty Blue Dodge Mighty Blue Dodge , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My old 1993 Dodge Dakota was killed by a lady turning into a coffee shop. Although it had no airbags I walked away after a 35 mph crash (seatbelts are good). I replaced the old '93 4x2 sport with a '01 4x4 sport. Other than a couple of minor squeaks which the dealership fixed up for me I've enjoyed it immensely.