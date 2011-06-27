Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

The Best 15 year old truck you can buy asherr6 , 09/02/2015 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This review is specific to the 4.7l v-8 in the extended cab base truck. First off the engine is absolutely bulletproof. I bought it with 62k miles in 2005, now 10 years later i have 170k miles and it still runs/drives so smoothly. Aside from tires and oil changes, I've had to replace are driver side tie rod end, water pump, number 7 fuel injector, front wheel bearing ($33 on amazon, it just slides on) and the two trans sensors that measure output speed (i think, they are side by side). all told most of labor i did my self but i've spent about $750.00 in the life of the truck. The alignment goes out once a year, (its probably a bushing) and the a/c, it has been out for about 3 years, not sure the cause but its not simply freon. This truck has taken 5 grown men from birmingham to ohio and illinois 4 times while pulling a large trailer. Its taken the same group numerous times to new orleans, tampa and south carolina. All I can say is it is still extremely reliable and if you have the opportunity to get a dakota with the 4.7, please do yourself a favor and jump on the opportunity. My wife is always asking when i'm going to buy a new truck and trade mine in (the paint is looking rough lol). I explain that I plan on my son who is 18 months, to drive it for is first car. I have all the confidence in the world, that with good maintenance and decent driving the truck will easily last another 15 years. Update** I still have the truck it’s pushing 190k still running strong. I picked up an 05 grand Cherokee with the same 4.7 as the Dakota. So I don’t drive my truck that often. The alignment is still annoying but no other issues. Great truck!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Needs Improvements Barnell , 06/17/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 3.9L on October 12th 2007. The first two to two and a half months it was ok. Then I started noticing that the power steering would go out from time to time. My oil pressure would drop for no reason. Last, I noticed in the morning, when I would first start to drive it, it would get stuck in second gear and I would have to coast until third kicked in. Gas Mileage on this truck is HORRENDOUS. I'm not sure if its the quality of Dodge or if it was the owner before me, but I know I would probably not tell any one to buy this truck. But on the plus side, the body and style is awesome.

Useful and Reliable mrish , 03/22/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 00' Dakota SLT 4.7 v8 4x4 brand new in 2000. It currently has 195k miles on it and runs great. Doesn't burn oil, doesn't smoke, and doesn't even have an oil leak. The only problems I 've had is 2x freeze plugs, 2x speed sensors, and one oxygen sensor. I've pulled a Kubota 4wd tractor, a Massey Ferguson, and pulled a fullsize truck on a trailer 300 miles. The 4WD has worked great and the limited slip rear diff. has got me out places that other 4x4's couldn't. I've taken care of it mechanically and used semi-synthetic oil every 5k miles. I would buy this truck all over again with question.

BUY A DODGE DAKOTA zwzach , 02/03/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck because I was looking at trucks in its class like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Nissan Frontier. But nothing compares to this truck, my truck has the 4.7 v8 all I have to say is I am very impressed with the power and the styling of this truck it is a sweet ride. I did buy a cold air intake and a chip for this truck for $630.00 and i think it will unleash the real Dakota in side and should help with the fuel economy factor so anyways buy a dodge Dakota I really think you will love it just buy with a 4.7 or 5.9 i think you will enjoy it a bit more.