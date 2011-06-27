Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Old reliable Dad , 09/09/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been a reliable truck, with no major problems. Never had any engine or transmission work. It is a good balance between a car and a full-sized truck, especially if you don't need to pull a large trailer. Report Abuse

Surprised by high quality & performance djd1212 , 06/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in late 1993. It still just keeps going and going. Very few problems, quality higher than expected. Very good ride, more power than I need. Engine & transmission are still very smooth. I guess I'll have it another 10 years.

Old but strong barobot , 02/27/2012 2 of 3 people found this review helpful im 15 and this truck was my first car i bought it for 1500 on 11/12 with 156000 miles and counting. it has a pretty good sized rust hole in the passenger door and is kind of loud. the gas guage doesnt work and the paint is peeling on the roof but is no prob, this truck pulls like a fullsize truck and i average about 12 mpg in the city. it is faster than anything weve owned and is more roomy than our ranger or our old s10. i wouldnt get rid of it untill i die. if you are looking for a used truck for around 2500, this is what you should get! but dont get any of the second generation ones, there junk.

Work Truck SWC , 12/23/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful It really is a comfortable vehicle, rides well and mine has every option so it has neat toys. However the build quality is terrible (such as my headliner caving in, the paint falling off, the interior fading to 4 differant shades of grey plus my dashboard turning blue). It has been driven hard and it is almost 10 years old, so I do expect things to go wrong... it just seems to happen more often then it should. As for safety, it's built like a tank... I wouldn't even consider a 1997 or newer because they are like tinfoil with plastic bumpers. Overall, I will keep this truck until I can get a nice old Toyota Tundra Quad-Cab at a reasonable price...