Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck!
kristen, 05/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned-
dodge junk
willy1, 10/10/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Such have been painted bright yellow with green tailgate. Dodge Won't do any thing. Sold it with 86000 miles Transmission,transfir case,lifters,brakes every 6 mounths on front,drive shaft out of balane, Radiater Was a complete piece of junk. Brought it new.Hardy ever used the 4 wheel drive and it still fell apart. I was 49 years old when I got this junk from dodge, Never another dodge product.
1991 Silver Dakota
mhall02, 08/15/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have had the vehicle 5 months now, 5- speed very nice, overall seems reliable. No rust, a plus for a 12 year old vehicle in the St. Louis area.
