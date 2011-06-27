Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

willy1 , 10/10/2003

0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Such have been painted bright yellow with green tailgate. Dodge Won't do any thing. Sold it with 86000 miles Transmission,transfir case,lifters,brakes every 6 mounths on front,drive shaft out of balane, Radiater Was a complete piece of junk. Brought it new.Hardy ever used the 4 wheel drive and it still fell apart. I was 49 years old when I got this junk from dodge, Never another dodge product.