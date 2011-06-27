Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

tice75 , 04/18/2009

I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.