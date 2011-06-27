Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Runs like a champ!

tice75, 04/18/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.

91 Dakota ext cab se v-8

Keith J., 12/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best in its class...

My Best Truck Ever

gefilteman, 03/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again.

this is the king of compact trucks

seca, 04/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this truck is the only trucks I would buy for the room in the back and power under th hood

