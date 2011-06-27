Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck Great Truck , 03/30/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am a sixteen year old and this is my first car. My father bought it for me when I was fifteen. That was my birthday gift from him and my mother. Ever since we had the truck I have had a lot of fun. The only thing I dislike about the truck is the color. It is blue and silver with double red stripes going down the side, and the chrome on the mirrors, bumbers and front end is showing its age. Report Abuse

Great Mopar experience. king rat , 04/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this 2WD truck for 8 years. It has outlasted two of my wife's Grand Caravan. Every morning Iturn the key, put it in gear, and go to work. Except when I fill it with hundreds of pounds of Scout gear and 2- 4 Boy Scouts. I am not easy on this truck, but I change the oil, keep it lubed, and wash it 2-3 times a month. The only rust on it is both doors have surface rust, 1/2" x 6" along the bottom, and one rear fender lip where the previous owner bumped a tree. I have 3 boys all 6' or more. It is tight, but we can still squeeze in to go camping. Report Abuse