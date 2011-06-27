Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I am a sixteen year old and this is my first car. My father bought it for me when I was fifteen. That was my birthday gift from him and my mother. Ever since we had the truck I have had a lot of fun. The only thing I dislike about the truck is the color. It is blue and silver with double red stripes going down the side, and the chrome on the mirrors, bumbers and front end is showing its age.
Great Mopar experience.
I have owned this 2WD truck for 8 years. It has outlasted two of my wife's Grand Caravan. Every morning Iturn the key, put it in gear, and go to work. Except when I fill it with hundreds of pounds of Scout gear and 2- 4 Boy Scouts. I am not easy on this truck, but I change the oil, keep it lubed, and wash it 2-3 times a month. The only rust on it is both doors have surface rust, 1/2" x 6" along the bottom, and one rear fender lip where the previous owner bumped a tree. I have 3 boys all 6' or more. It is tight, but we can still squeeze in to go camping.
An Okay Truck
I have had some good and bad experinces with this lemon. I know with a used truck you are going to have problems, but come on. When I first got it it had an oil leak. Then it had a coolent leak. Now it has a gas leak. What else is going to leak on this thing? When I set my cruise control it will rev itself up going downhill. I can see it doing that going up hill, but down? A month ago the headlights went out while I was going to school. I was at a Chrysler place and when I showed them my truck the guy said, and I quote, "You have a Dakota, it will last forever". Well, if it will last forever, mine is about to die.The transmission gets happy when you first start going in the morning. I would not recommend this truck to anyone.
