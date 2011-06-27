1990 Dodge Colt Review
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,845
1990 Highlights
Outstanding GT model loses turbocharged engine. To compensate, a 1.6-liter twin-cam has been installed in the GT, making 113 horsepower. That's 22 fewer ponies than in 1989. Other changes include a switch from E to GL trim for the midrange hatchback. Vista 4WD system is now full-time rather than part-time. Vista body-side moldings and the grille have fresh appearance.
scott buchtel,09/18/2010
I have owned a few cars in my time, but this is one of my all time favorites. It seats four, although I use it as a commuter. Mine is a five speed manual and gets over forty five miles per gallon; I change the oil religiously and put a high flow air filter in it to maximize efficiency. Also most of my driving is highway; I suspect city drivers will average forty mpg. Anyway it's a fun little car with plenty of pep that is fun to drive while being super fuel efficient. I have driven it from one twenty k to one seventy k and have only had to replace the battery and the distributor. If you are lucky enough to find one, grab it!
Colt luvr,03/17/2004
This was the FIRST new car I ever bought!! it was PERFECT for what I needed. Great mileage! Great dependability! (Mitsubishi made!) I bought a base model. 4spd manual tranny. Peppy little bugger! One more thing... and it probably proved LIFESAVING in the Deer country that I live in.... THE HEADLIGHTS ARE AMAZING!!! With the high beams on, I can see so well, you won't believe it! I tell everyone about it! THEY ARE THAT GOOD!! Great little inexpensive car. Same as Mitsubishi Mirage, and Eagle Summit.
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
75 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
87 hp @ 5000 rpm
