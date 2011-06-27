  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Colt
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Colt
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Dodge Colt Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Colt
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Colts for sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Used Colt for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Colt lover

scott buchtel, 09/18/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned a few cars in my time, but this is one of my all time favorites. It seats four, although I use it as a commuter. Mine is a five speed manual and gets over forty five miles per gallon; I change the oil religiously and put a high flow air filter in it to maximize efficiency. Also most of my driving is highway; I suspect city drivers will average forty mpg. Anyway it's a fun little car with plenty of pep that is fun to drive while being super fuel efficient. I have driven it from one twenty k to one seventy k and have only had to replace the battery and the distributor. If you are lucky enough to find one, grab it!

Report Abuse

Gr8littlecar!!!

Colt luvr, 03/17/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was the FIRST new car I ever bought!! it was PERFECT for what I needed. Great mileage! Great dependability! (Mitsubishi made!) I bought a base model. 4spd manual tranny. Peppy little bugger! One more thing... and it probably proved LIFESAVING in the Deer country that I live in.... THE HEADLIGHTS ARE AMAZING!!! With the high beams on, I can see so well, you won't believe it! I tell everyone about it! THEY ARE THAT GOOD!! Great little inexpensive car. Same as Mitsubishi Mirage, and Eagle Summit.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colts for sale

Related Used 1990 Dodge Colt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles