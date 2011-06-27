Used 1990 Dodge Colt Consumer Reviews
Colt lover
I have owned a few cars in my time, but this is one of my all time favorites. It seats four, although I use it as a commuter. Mine is a five speed manual and gets over forty five miles per gallon; I change the oil religiously and put a high flow air filter in it to maximize efficiency. Also most of my driving is highway; I suspect city drivers will average forty mpg. Anyway it's a fun little car with plenty of pep that is fun to drive while being super fuel efficient. I have driven it from one twenty k to one seventy k and have only had to replace the battery and the distributor. If you are lucky enough to find one, grab it!
Gr8littlecar!!!
This was the FIRST new car I ever bought!! it was PERFECT for what I needed. Great mileage! Great dependability! (Mitsubishi made!) I bought a base model. 4spd manual tranny. Peppy little bugger! One more thing... and it probably proved LIFESAVING in the Deer country that I live in.... THE HEADLIGHTS ARE AMAZING!!! With the high beams on, I can see so well, you won't believe it! I tell everyone about it! THEY ARE THAT GOOD!! Great little inexpensive car. Same as Mitsubishi Mirage, and Eagle Summit.
Sponsored cars related to the Colt
Related Used 1990 Dodge Colt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner