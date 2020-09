5 star reviews: 0 %

2.75 out of 5 stars, Cheap & Dependable

MRRICK , 07/11/2003

Have owned car for 8 years. Still running. Changed timing belt once. Currently have 271,000 miles. Basic transportation - very reliable.

4.125 out of 5 stars, The perfect in town vehicle for today

Chris , 10/11/2008

I bought this car from my brother in early 2005. This car has been the most dependable car I've ever owned. I laugh when the car commercials come on and they try to brag up how good of gas mileage they get on new cars, when my 14 year old car does the same or most times better than they do new. I'm at 140k plus miles on the car so far. I plan on owning this car until it breaks down to the point where it would be more expensive to replace than to fix, but I don't see that in the foreseeable future. That alone speaks volumes on the quality of this car. I could go on like some people do about how this or that could be better, but the car fills its intended roll perfectly.

3.75 out of 5 stars, Perfect first car

kristopher , 02/23/2009

i bought this car from my friend's mom in December and it was minus 30 degrees centigrade and they brought it to my house that morning it was minus 37 and it started better than any new vehicle. It has never been plugged in or charged and it has the best fuel economy ever! I drive the heck out of it and it still goes almost 11-12k per litre. It has power, acceleration, and speed. I am in love

