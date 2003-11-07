Used 1994 Dodge Colt
Have owned car for 8 years. Still running. Changed timing belt once. Currently have 271,000 miles. Basic transportation - very reliable.
I bought this car from my brother in early 2005. This car has been the most dependable car I've ever owned. I laugh when the car commercials come on and they try to brag up how good of gas mileage they get on new cars, when my 14 year old car does the same or most times better than they do new. I'm at 140k plus miles on the car so far. I plan on owning this car until it breaks down to the point where it would be more expensive to replace than to fix, but I don't see that in the foreseeable future. That alone speaks volumes on the quality of this car. I could go on like some people do about how this or that could be better, but the car fills its intended roll perfectly.
i bought this car from my friend's mom in December and it was minus 30 degrees centigrade and they brought it to my house that morning it was minus 37 and it started better than any new vehicle. It has never been plugged in or charged and it has the best fuel economy ever! I drive the heck out of it and it still goes almost 11-12k per litre. It has power, acceleration, and speed. I am in love
Features & Specs
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|28 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|28 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1994 Dodge Colt is the 1994 Dodge Colt ES 2dr Hatchback.
Used 1994 Dodge Colt Overview
The Used 1994 Dodge Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Sedan, Colt Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1994 Dodge Colt?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Dodge Colt and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Colt 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Dodge Colt and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Colt featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Colt for sale near.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information.
Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Colt?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
