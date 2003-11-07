  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Colt

1994 Dodge Colt
1994 Highlights

1994 Highlights

A driver airbag debuts. ES trim replaces GL nomenclature. Order ABS on an ES sedan and you'll get rear discs instead of drums. The optional 1.8-liter engine is available on the coupe this year, but only with ES trim. Sedans gain standard power steering. Air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant.

Consumer reviews

2.75 out of 5 stars, Cheap & Dependable
MRRICK,

Have owned car for 8 years. Still running. Changed timing belt once. Currently have 271,000 miles. Basic transportation - very reliable.

4.125 out of 5 stars, The perfect in town vehicle for today
Chris,

I bought this car from my brother in early 2005. This car has been the most dependable car I've ever owned. I laugh when the car commercials come on and they try to brag up how good of gas mileage they get on new cars, when my 14 year old car does the same or most times better than they do new. I'm at 140k plus miles on the car so far. I plan on owning this car until it breaks down to the point where it would be more expensive to replace than to fix, but I don't see that in the foreseeable future. That alone speaks volumes on the quality of this car. I could go on like some people do about how this or that could be better, but the car fills its intended roll perfectly.

3.75 out of 5 stars, Perfect first car
kristopher,

i bought this car from my friend's mom in December and it was minus 30 degrees centigrade and they brought it to my house that morning it was minus 37 and it started better than any new vehicle. It has never been plugged in or charged and it has the best fuel economy ever! I drive the heck out of it and it still goes almost 11-12k per litre. It has power, acceleration, and speed. I am in love

FAQ

Is the Dodge Colt a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Colt both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Colt fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Colt gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Colt has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Colt. Learn more

Is the Dodge Colt reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Colt is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Colt. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Colt's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Dodge Colt a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Dodge Colt is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Colt is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Dodge Colt?

The least-expensive 1994 Dodge Colt is the 1994 Dodge Colt ES 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Dodge Colt?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Colt, the next question is, which Colt model is right for you? Colt variants include 2dr Hatchback, and ES 2dr Hatchback. For a full list of Colt models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

