Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews
Amazing Car
I have owned and driven this car for 18 months. For context, I am a car nut. I have owned 18 cars in the past 12 years. I also attempt to drive at the track. I love this car. Many people will argue that it is a straight line car, maybe ...... but its still pretty damn good. When driving at the track or on a steep canyon road it handles better, in my opinion, than other big rear wheel drive sports sedans. In comparison to the CTS-V there was less body roll. The other big sports sedan I can compare it to is the MB E63 AMG, and there is no comparison. The MB is one of my all time favorite cars, but the Hellcat has a deep down ethereal quality that evokes so much emotion as you slam the gas pedal. I love it! You just have to learn how to drive the beast and once you do you will always want a hellcat.
Like Disneyworld with no lines to wait in !
This is the most fun I ever had driving a car........I wish they made it when I was younger !
Very fast!!!!!
If you purchase this car you want regreted.
Super Race Technology
My 2017 Dodge Charger SRT is very exciting to own and drive. I think it's a great purchase for the person desiring performance.
Command the Road
This is by far the best 4dr sedan I have ever driven and you command the road. You do not have to yield to any ordinary traffic. Only those you let by can go ahead those you don’t want ahead can never out accelerate you!, GREAT EXPERIENCE EVERY MILE YOU DRIVE.
