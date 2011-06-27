Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

Dallen Ormond , 01/01/2019 SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

I have owned and driven this car for 18 months. For context, I am a car nut. I have owned 18 cars in the past 12 years. I also attempt to drive at the track. I love this car. Many people will argue that it is a straight line car, maybe ...... but its still pretty damn good. When driving at the track or on a steep canyon road it handles better, in my opinion, than other big rear wheel drive sports sedans. In comparison to the CTS-V there was less body roll. The other big sports sedan I can compare it to is the MB E63 AMG, and there is no comparison. The MB is one of my all time favorite cars, but the Hellcat has a deep down ethereal quality that evokes so much emotion as you slam the gas pedal. I love it! You just have to learn how to drive the beast and once you do you will always want a hellcat.