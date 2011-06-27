Used 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews

A.A. , 11/27/2016 SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

I LOVE my SRT 392 . It's my daily ride and I've owned it around seven months. Too date, ownership has been trouble free. The 392 Hemi is very strong and along with the eight speed transmission does a good job getting this roughly 4500 pound car moving. If I behave, I can easily get 17 MPG around town which is better than my 2007 SXT 3.5 LTR AWD Charger got. Mileage or the increased cost of car insurance were never even considered in my decision to order this car. I've always loved performance cars and had a 69 340 GTS Dart when I was 16 and to this day still own a 69 340 Dart Swinger. My car is heavily optioned and is painted in Crystal Granite with black interior. The interior is beautiful and so much richer looking than my 2007 which had way too much plastic. My 2007 Charger had horrible blind spots and I could never see the back of the car when I was backing up. These are no longer issues for me in my 2016. The car looks fantastic with it's styling and the way it sits. The active exhaust is loud during start up but quiets down when the RPM drops. There of course some give and takes. No more pulling up to a parking lot cement block unless you want to tear up your front fascia. Curbs can also be real mean to those 20" hyper forged wheels. I even had to find another car wash for the winter months because this car does not have enough ground clearance for some automatic cars washes. I gave up an AWD vehicle for a RWD vehicle and we're just getting into winter along with snow where I live. This is a daily driver which is one reason I didn't want a Hellcat but seeing I'm retired I can stay home if the snow is too deep or borrow my wife's Grand Cherokee. After four years of ownership I continue to remain very happy with this vehicle. It really looks sharp in the color Crystal Granite and can still pass for a new car due to the care I give it. There has been no factory recalls and I had to bring it in for warranty service on one occasion when the A/C quit working. The one big change for me is that I've changed my mind and it's time for a Hellcat. I'm very happy with the 392 Hemi but as expected I want more. I was going to purchase a 2019 and ran the numbers with the dealer but held off because I couldn't let this car go at that time but now I'm ready. In the early part of 2020 after winter I'll return to the dealer and run the numbers again. I'm pretty sure I'll stay with the Charger because I love the looks and size. The Hellcat will continue to be my daily driver all year long. I'll save my winter tires and wheels that I purchased for my 392 Charger for those Chicago winters and use them on the new car. Going forward my plan right now is to keep the Hellcat for around two years which will put me at seventy years old. Maybe I'll have grown up by then!