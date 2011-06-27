Used 2010 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
Awesome Ride!
Only just got it a few days ago so I'll have to come back and give an update after I've spent some real time with her but so far it's the best car I've owned so far. More power than I even know what to do with, excellent handling for a rear wheel drive car and a very comfortable and well designed interior. The MPG of course is atrocious but it'll probably get better when I stop gunning it just for fun, and anyone looking at this variant knows what they are getting into with that. It's great b/c it has tons of room for the family so you can get everyone comfortable to where they are going...really fast!
Charge!
Love my R/T so far. 1400 miles on it. Stock performance is fantastic, but even greater with a programmer; V8 sound literally turns heads. Not a fan of the MDS sound when 4 cyl's turn off. Seat comfort is wonderful; plenty of room for 5 passengers, especially in rear seat. Fits my family very well. Hard to keep foot of gas. HDD system is nice but not as sophisticated as other systems. Sound system is very nice and the bass pumps. Wish car had hood struts instead of the metal stand. Wish a couple other convenience items were standard - see below. This car is worth the money. It's been a while since I've enjoyed a car this much.
was this car made with me in mind?
I upgraded from a 1995 Dodge Intrepid (3.0 V6) to the Charger SXT (3.5 V6). I can feel the extra .5 liters of power. I fell in love with my Charger as soon as I saw it. Once I sat inside I knew we were meant to be together. After I started driving, I knew this beautiful beast was made with me in mind. This car has everything I want.
Smooth Power
I traded in a Jeep to get a Charger and was really happy I did. The AWD feature is great for driving in the snow and wet conditions. The 5.7L Hemi has incredibly smooth power that gets up and goes without jerky motions. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a big car with power and lots of room. So far it is also getting decent gas mileage
Problem child
Owned this rig for less than 2 months. Have barely 1500 miles on it and the sun roof doesn't work, the tire sensors flash on the dash board, the passenger window fell off the track and it has a vibration the the dealer can't find. All these problems have been looked at 3 times and still no satisfaction. As soon as my warranty runs out, I'm going back to a quality German made car!
