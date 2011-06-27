Used 2009 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great in a Crash!
We rented this car but the next day we were in a head-on collision in rush-hour traffic on an expressway in Tulsa. (Not our fault -- a driver next to us lost control, spun out and got turned around to face us.) All of us in the Charger walked away with NO injuries. We all drive smallish imports; we're all giving those cars second thoughts now. I know this isn't the kind of review Edmunds likes, but I hope they do post it, as safety can be a major issue in an auto purchase.
MY SOUL MATE
I scoped this car out for months, read all the reviews, drove several models, but I'm absolutely thrilled over my "CHARGER". So far it has been everything I anticipated it to be and more. I'm not a drag racer and I know a little something about cars to go with the 3.5 V-6 HIGH-OUTPUT at least. All around the board this is the car for me. My kids will get this car and still be cool and safe. I was a little hesitant about the rear wheel thingy, but I found that if I just respect the vehicle, it will definitely return the favor. This is definitely my soul mate.
2 Words: Amazing Machine!
The car actually looks like a sports car and all that, but the fact i realized after purchasing this car was, this could be an everyday sedan as well as the car which gives you the grin after you race that kid in the honda or nissan or mustang! Its spacious, load stuff in, go on long trips, go off road (Desert), seriously lets see a mustang or camaro do this. 5.7l V8 is simply crazy and on the freeway the fuel consumption is nothing! You want that car which keeps your wife happy because you look like a family man or that car which will make you happy because it makes you wanna go dukes of hazard? Well buddy its the DODGE Charger R/T!
Great Car!
Shopped for weeks and test drove a lot of different models. My wife loves the way it drives, the seat comfort and seating position. We feel it was by far the best value for the dollar. Currently we get 24 to 27 MPG on the highway, with the RT hemi V8. Don't believe everything the "Biased" Toyota/Honda Consumer reports Mag. says. These are good cars. I had 95,000 trouble free miles on a 2001 300M that was a well designed sport sedan and joy to drive as well.
What Power!
I have had the Charger for about 3 weeks now and I can't believe the power the car has. It is a really solid car all around. I have been driving a 6 cylinder Nissan Maxima and Altima for the past 7 years and can't get over the difference. The Nissan has the features, but the car is light, noisy, and gets 18 mpg (city). The Charger is so real, solid, quiet and secure. So far I am getting 17 mpg. Very east and fun to drive.
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2009 Dodge Charger Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner