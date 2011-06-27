Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
No a Sports Car
Since I have the Charger, people ask me "And it's fast, isn't it?" Well, it's not slow, but its 4100+ pounds take some time to get moving. 0-60 in 5 seconds according to various reviews. A sporty car, not a sports car. My 349HP MB SLK32 is a sports car. Lousy gas mileage (as expected). Nice interior. Stereo (mine has the high-end one) a bit disappointing due to some lack in bass. Seats not fully leather, but then again this is a under $40k car. Some people think the windows are too small, I don't. No idea what the stability control is there for, mine never seems to kick in. Comfortable ride. Too long to fit in my garage with the motorcycle (I traded this for a KIA Sorento which did fit).
Not just for men
I thought I would never get rid of my minivan that I loved since I have 2 boys both over 6'3 and play sports but could not turn away from the Charger. Boy were they glad! Nothing has made everyone from Dad to the youngest son happier than to have a cool car to have mom drive you around in, and nothing has made me happier than to have a car I can count on. Somehow when I drive it I can get 20-21 mpg but when Dad decides to drive it goes to 14 mpg. No problem, we both enjoy it, just for different reasons. I have added 22" wheels and a pinstripe to accent the rear wheel well. Just a little to make it different. We can all take a ride it this bad boy together and no one minds at all.
2006 Dodge SRT8
This is one of the finest cars I have ever purchased. It has a great ride and great feel to the road. The fuel consumption is actually pretty good considering the horsepower this car develops. I've taken it on one trip and got an average of 21.7 mpg. Please note that 98% was freeway driving at 68 to 72 mph. This car is a great value for its price.
2006 Dodge Charger RT Hemi
Will put any car on the road today to shame. Excellent handling, more power than you can imagine, runs circles around the 'stang... Very well crafted and fun to drive. Handles the road better than any car I've owned or seen in along time. This is the one car you'll brag about for years to come...
Awsome Machine by Dodge
I wanted one of these cars and finally found the right one. It is a thrill to drive and very popular with the family. Dodge has done it ! I've had Challengers, Cudas and others and this awsome ride surpasses them all. All I can say is " Hemi baby " and I have always loved the 383 engine.
