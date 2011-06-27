Used 2006 Dodge Charger Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|18
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|247/342 mi.
|285/437 mi.
|306/432 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|18
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Torque
|420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|390 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.1 l
|5.7 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 6000 rpm
|340 hp @ 5000 rpm
|250 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|38.9 ft.
|38.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|yes
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|no
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|Boston Acoustics premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|leather/suede
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|59.3 in.
|59.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|52.6 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.2 cu.ft.
|16.2 cu.ft.
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.1 in.
|200.1 in.
|200.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4160 lbs.
|4031 lbs.
|3727 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.2 cu.ft.
|16.2 cu.ft.
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.2 cu.ft.
|120.2 cu.ft.
|120.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|Rear track
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|no
|0.35 cd.
|0.33 cd.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P255/45R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|P225/60R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/65R T tires
|no
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,320
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
