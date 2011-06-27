  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Charger Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG151820
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg15/23 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/342 mi.285/437 mi.306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG151820
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm390 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l5.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6000 rpm340 hp @ 5000 rpm250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V6
cylinder deactivationnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesno
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
276 watts stereo outputyesyesno
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyesyesno
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
cargo netnoyesno
front door pocketsnoyesyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
leather/suedeyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front hip room52.6 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
leathernoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Rear head room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Length200.1 in.200.1 in.200.1 in.
Curb weight4160 lbs.4031 lbs.3727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.120.2 cu.ft.120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.120.0 in.120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Drag Coefficientno0.35 cd.0.33 cd.
Maximum towing capacityno2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Top Banana
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Go Mango!
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, leather
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, leather
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
P255/45R Z tiresyesnono
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
P225/60R H tiresnoyesno
inside mounted spare tirenoyesyes
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P215/65R T tiresnonoyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Starting MSRP
$30,030
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
