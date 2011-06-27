  1. Home
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(20%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
1500 miles

Carlos Reyes, 01/03/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!

If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you!

Laura, 05/23/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Best fun drive car ever

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Eco Muscle

Ir0nSky, 06/25/2018
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
15 of 18 people found this review helpful

Two months old. It's great all the way around. The ride is very comfortable. The six cylinder is good on gas and has plenty of power. Used primarily for back and forth to work. No problems with car at all so far. Loving it...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great buy

Chefhomelessbot, 12/28/2018
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love this car, great pricing, beautiful look, can’t lose. Picked up a 2018 for a great price. Car will hold value and is a blast to drive. I drive 30k miles a year for work ( previously owned a Prius) and the trade on miles was totally worth it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My time!

Jmag, 08/31/2018
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My ‘18 GT is perfect for me. It looks cool, gives me confidence with all wheel drive and is comfortable on the highway. Had it six months and already am planning to keep it. Do not hesitate to check it out!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
