Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

1500 miles Carlos Reyes , 01/03/2018 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!

If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you! Laura , 05/23/2018 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Best fun drive car ever Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Eco Muscle Ir0nSky , 06/25/2018 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 18 people found this review helpful Two months old. It's great all the way around. The ride is very comfortable. The six cylinder is good on gas and has plenty of power. Used primarily for back and forth to work. No problems with car at all so far. Loving it... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great buy Chefhomelessbot , 12/28/2018 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this car, great pricing, beautiful look, can't lose. Picked up a 2018 for a great price. Car will hold value and is a blast to drive. I drive 30k miles a year for work ( previously owned a Prius) and the trade on miles was totally worth it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value