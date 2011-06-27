Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews
1500 miles
I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!
If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you!
Best fun drive car ever
Eco Muscle
Two months old. It's great all the way around. The ride is very comfortable. The six cylinder is good on gas and has plenty of power. Used primarily for back and forth to work. No problems with car at all so far. Loving it...
Great buy
Love this car, great pricing, beautiful look, can’t lose. Picked up a 2018 for a great price. Car will hold value and is a blast to drive. I drive 30k miles a year for work ( previously owned a Prius) and the trade on miles was totally worth it!
My time!
My ‘18 GT is perfect for me. It looks cool, gives me confidence with all wheel drive and is comfortable on the highway. Had it six months and already am planning to keep it. Do not hesitate to check it out!
