Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
plum crazy

Chuck, 05/01/2019
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
first dodge ever owned. ford and chevys. My first real muscle car. I must say I really love this car just pain cleaning with the matte and satin finish. Runs quick but looking for more RPS, so going to add to this big motor. I like the heavy part, feels safer in it than the mustang I just sold. mine gets great gas mileage intown 18-20, But I don't drive right in the big city of Atlanta. Hate to even get close to big cities.:) looking to take to track soon and see what she will put out, then do some adjustments. I would recommend this car to anyone. This will be my last car unless I turn it into a dragstrip racer and then will get another dodge. :)

