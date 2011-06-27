Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews
plum crazy
Chuck, 05/01/2019
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
first dodge ever owned. ford and chevys. My first real muscle car. I must say I really love this car just pain cleaning with the matte and satin finish. Runs quick but looking for more RPS, so going to add to this big motor. I like the heavy part, feels safer in it than the mustang I just sold. mine gets great gas mileage intown 18-20, But I don't drive right in the big city of Atlanta. Hate to even get close to big cities.:) looking to take to track soon and see what she will put out, then do some adjustments. I would recommend this car to anyone. This will be my last car unless I turn it into a dragstrip racer and then will get another dodge. :)
Report Abuse
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Challenger
Related Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner