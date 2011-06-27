Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

Mike , 05/01/2020 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. First not an economy car but in ECO mode 23 highway miles and is a great ride and the Harmon Kardon sound system a true joy between listenin to the engine and tunes. 46,000 miles and one drive shaft and one radio replaced under warranty. Recommend extended MOPAR Max Warranty. Mine is 7 years 125,000 miles that provides a sense of well being with 707 hp. Michelin tires are my preferred tire as I don't drag race but drive the car like it was stollen and after 3 years is like driving a new car each time I get in it. Sure she has a full figure body and is a little hefty but solid on the road. Duramated the trunk and that was a great improvement in the sub and glad I have done all the things for long term ownership. Undercoat, 3M wrap, oil changes at 2000 miles, recommended service, leather mirror bras even with wrap, turn signal R & L camera's, front skirt camera, windshield camers, oil billet capture, dash cover, seat covers -ect. Full service, brakes, belt, plugs at 46,000 to keep ahead of issues. Looks like new off the lot clay once a year and 2 coats of Meguires Ultimate wax. Love this car and its reliability, ride, sound system, service and performance. Has been a daily driver but now for weekend cruising as just purchased a Dodge Durango RT which is so comfortable drive like I am on my way to church.