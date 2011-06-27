Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews
Super fast, super fun!!!
Fastest car I've ever driven. A ton of fun and great looking with old-school design. Glad I bought it.
Everything and more forms muscle car
2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. First not an economy car but in ECO mode 23 highway miles and is a great ride and the Harmon Kardon sound system a true joy between listenin to the engine and tunes. 46,000 miles and one drive shaft and one radio replaced under warranty. Recommend extended MOPAR Max Warranty. Mine is 7 years 125,000 miles that provides a sense of well being with 707 hp. Michelin tires are my preferred tire as I don't drag race but drive the car like it was stollen and after 3 years is like driving a new car each time I get in it. Sure she has a full figure body and is a little hefty but solid on the road. Duramated the trunk and that was a great improvement in the sub and glad I have done all the things for long term ownership. Undercoat, 3M wrap, oil changes at 2000 miles, recommended service, leather mirror bras even with wrap, turn signal R & L camera's, front skirt camera, windshield camers, oil billet capture, dash cover, seat covers -ect. Full service, brakes, belt, plugs at 46,000 to keep ahead of issues. Looks like new off the lot clay once a year and 2 coats of Meguires Ultimate wax. Love this car and its reliability, ride, sound system, service and performance. Has been a daily driver but now for weekend cruising as just purchased a Dodge Durango RT which is so comfortable drive like I am on my way to church.
Incredibly insane car
Started with a 5.7 rt plus, then an svt now the hellcat in go mango orange. I’ve had it for three years only 3k miles on it. It’s a beast. Almost too fast can make it all over town in 2nd gear. Gas mileage sucks but you’re not buying that kind of car if you’re going to worry about it. I’ve never seen what it can do speed wise but it sounds awesome with the super charger whining, the exhaust spitting it’s an amazing ride. Now I just need a winter car.....the summer pirelli zero Nero’s do not like even cold (below 40) weather back end kicks out. If you want an affordable (meaning not an Lamborghini), with a killer fast and sounding engine that’s gorgeous and somewhat of a sleeper go and get a hellcat (or if you can and want more insanity the demon). Love my baby.
