Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews

Modern muscle steve stavros , 10/13/2016 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful When I started shopping for a new car I was looking for something that isn't ordinary that offered a manual transmission. After reading reviews and comparison tests my first stop was the Chevy dealer to look at the Camaro SS. It is an awesome car to drive but not very good looking and small. I need a back seat and the Camaro has a package shelf with seat belts instead of somewhere to sit. So then I went on to the Ford dealer to look at the Mustang GT. I drove about a half dozen GT's set up in all the different configurations I also drove a couple Ecoboost equipped cars just for comparison. The back seat in the Mustang can actually be used as a seat for short trips so I was going to pull the trigger on a GT/PP but everyone I looked at either had too many options or not enough and every different car I looked at always had some fit to finish problems (panels not lining up, the grills being off and so on) the more I looked at these the more turned off I became. Then I headed to the Dodge store and started to look at the Challenger. I ended up with the Challenger because it was put together better than the mustang, has a real back seat, its a blast to drive, interesting to look at, and fast. I don't consider the Challenger a "pony car" like the others, so the size and weight do not bother me. I think of the Challenger similar to a 70's/80's "personal luxury coupe" like the Charger was marketed. Performance Report Abuse

Chevy Guy went over to Dodge Z-Man , 09/03/2016 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased the Challenger R/T with the Scat Pack option, 6.4L engine, 6-spd manual shift, Jazz Blue Pearl Coat color. I've had the Challenger for one month now and couldn't be happier. I'm tipping my hat to Dodge designers and engineers for an amazing muscle car. Initially I was looking at the big 3 muscle cars - Mustang GT, Chevy Camaro SS, and Dodge Challenger. I didn't like the look of the 2016 Mustang's front end (to me it looks like a Focus or Fusion). I then sat in the 2016 Chevy Camaro - visibility out of the windshield is like looking out of a WWII Sherman Tank gun sight (too small for me) lousy (I don't know what the Chevy designers were thinking here). Finally, I sat in the 2016 Challenger - fantastic!" I'm 6ft tall and weigh 185lbs and have absolutely no problem fitting into the car - very comfortable. I then took a test drive - case closed! The Challenger designers and engineers at Dodge not only hit a home run with this car, they hit a home run with the bases loaded! Fit and finish is supreme, 8.4 inch U-Connect works fabulous, NAV works great, Blue Tooth was a snap to set up, climate control working through the 8.4 inch screen is amazing. The steering wheel seems perfect. Anything else? Oh yeah - 25mpg+ on the highway in 6th gear (it pulls around 1800 RPM at 80mph). Get the 20-inch Hyper Black II Forged Alum Wheels - beautiful set up. The added weight of the car (heavier than Camaro and Mustang) gives the Challenger a fabulous ride. The trunk is huge for a muscle car. It corners great, standard Brembo (4-piston) brakes work just fine. All 485 horses are there, make no mistake about that. The 6-speed manual Tremec Transmission is slick! I bought this car because I wanted American muscle, and boy did Dodge deliver! It's been a year since I wrote this review - still wonderful. The only change I recommended to Dodge would be to make it a standard feature: BLIND SPOT MONITORING. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I went PLUM CRAZY !!! Eddie Stewart , 11/26/2015 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I just traded in my 2015 Lime Green Challenger RT with 512 miles on it for a 2016 Scat Pack in Plum Crazy Purple. A lot more motor. Huge difference!! Great car and great color. I removed the ugly stripes on the trunk and had the spoiler painted Purple also. Looks great. I've only had it a few days but this is my 3rd Challenger and they were all very nice cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car i have owned out of all the sports cars. Paul1966 , 10/27/2016 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is awesome! Hands down winner when test driving camaro and mustang. No issues at all with the car except the TERRIBLE head rest sets WAY back, totally unusable to taller drivers that have to tilt the seat for head room and the fact to get the BEE on the splash screen on start up you have to purchase a package. THEY ARE ALL SCAT PACKS! Shaker comes with custom Shaker badging on seats, and splash screen. This is the first car i have not wanted to customize the hell out of. Near perfect the way it is. The Alpine stereo is ok, NOT great, but I would spend the difference for HK system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse