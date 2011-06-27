Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

100% fun its hard to not put yourself in a position to get in trouble while driving

Sunhonkey , 08/04/2019 R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

Terrific performance. Seats are superb. 6 speeds a blast...thanks Tremec. Rationally fast. Noisy when asked to be. More eyeball than a Cyclops....more fun than a tilt-a-whirl. Gauges tell all. Yes to an instant 0-60 face lift. No no's I know of. Fun and trustworthy. Its a yes for me...final answer.