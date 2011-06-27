  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Challenger
  5. Used 2012 Dodge Challenger Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Challenger
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale
List Price Range
$14,995 - $30,800
Used Challenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I am in love with this car!

ponygal1, 04/03/2012
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

R/T Plus package with Redline - you have to see it up close - the paint is gorgeous. Tons of power from the V8, most comfortable seats I've ever had, plenty of features, and gorgeous to boot. I get tons of comments and stares - maybe because there are only a few out here; I see the Jaguar XK more frequently than these. Haven't had it long enough to really tell about reliability, but I have my fingers crossed. May not be quite as sporty or fast as the Mustang or Camaro, but look at it! Those are as common as dirt. And not nearly as comfortable. If you think you want the V6, try the R/T and see if it changes your mind.

Report Abuse

SXT Plus, w/ SS pkg great alt for commute

misha1957, 01/28/2012
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

I traded a 2008 Chev Malibu LTZ, that I liked a lot; but it had a ton of miles on it due to my long commute. I decided this time around I wanted something a little less family sedan, and a little more "Grand Touring." The Camaro was a little too cramped for my daily routine, but the Challenger hit all the sweet spots in a happy medium between performance and practicallity, with comfort and knock-out good looks. If you really don't need a sedan-league back seat, the Challenger is a fantastic car for daily duties. After driving it for a couple of weeks now, I am totaly impressed with how easy it is to live with in my daily commute.

Report Abuse

2012 SXT plus wSSG

raceurx, 04/21/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased my new Chally a few months ago and loved it! About 2 weeks into ownership I was rear ended.. the active head restriants worked as well as the emergency systems. The doors unlocked, the car shut off and the interior lights came on. I was hit pretty hard between 40 - 45mph and the interior was perfect, the car crumpled as it should and the hit was deflected from the interior. I pursauded the insurance company not to fix it even though it only had 10k worth of damage they totalled it and settled on a payout. I immediately went back and purchased the same car - I have kids and was very impressed with the way it handled a hit.

Report Abuse

Challenger SXT Plus

marme987, 06/15/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have had my 2012 Challenger SXT Plus for about a month now, and I am very happy with it. I am a classic car guy, so I love the styling, and I like that it is a very livable car for day to day driving, powerful enough (although not as fun as an R/T), but decent gas mileage. I also got the car for road trips, and it seems very comfortable on the highway, with a large trunk. Larger inside than Camaros and Mustangs, I like that for a daily driver. Don't see many on the road, at least near me; to me that is a plus.

Report Abuse

Best car ever owned

timofmichigan, 04/01/2013
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Having owned a 1973 Challenger at 19 yrs old, it was my favorite for many reasons. But after owning the 2012 for several years - its my all time favorite. Like the original, its coke bottle shape is timeless. Add today's quality, reliability, comfort, driving characteristics, and features - its awesome. This Challenger is trouble free, quiet, and smooth. Looking at the 2018 model, the newly styled interior is very tempting. :-)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale

Related Used 2012 Dodge Challenger Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles