Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Lanos Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,713
|$2,142
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,513
|$1,896
|$2,098
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,405
|$1,563
|Rough
|$712
|$914
|$1,029
Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Lanos S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$1,882
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,666
|$1,852
|Average
|$964
|$1,235
|$1,381
|Rough
|$617
|$803
|$909
Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$1,794
|$1,995
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,589
|$1,770
|Average
|$915
|$1,177
|$1,319
|Rough
|$586
|$766
|$868