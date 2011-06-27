Estimated values
1996 Dodge Caravan ES 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,231
|$1,551
|Clean
|$543
|$1,122
|$1,419
|Average
|$437
|$903
|$1,155
|Rough
|$331
|$685
|$891
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,130
|$1,438
|Clean
|$474
|$1,030
|$1,316
|Average
|$381
|$829
|$1,071
|Rough
|$289
|$629
|$827
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Caravan LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,218
|$1,513
|Clean
|$571
|$1,110
|$1,385
|Average
|$460
|$894
|$1,127
|Rough
|$348
|$677
|$870
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,119
|$1,438
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,316
|Average
|$357
|$821
|$1,071
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827