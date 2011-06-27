Estimated values
2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Coupe (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,939
|$32,487
|$36,587
|Clean
|$22,737
|$29,612
|$33,338
|Average
|$18,333
|$23,863
|$26,841
|Rough
|$13,928
|$18,113
|$20,343
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,593
|$46,364
|$52,216
|Clean
|$32,450
|$42,261
|$47,580
|Average
|$26,164
|$34,056
|$38,307
|Rough
|$19,878
|$25,851
|$29,034