Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,254
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,597
|$1,983
|$2,196
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,442
|$1,598
|Rough
|$710
|$901
|$999
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,175
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,536
|$1,914
|$2,124
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,392
|$1,545
|Rough
|$683
|$870
|$966
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Leganza CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,065
|$2,528
|$2,787
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,225
|$2,453
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,618
|$1,784
|Rough
|$807
|$1,011
|$1,116
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Leganza SX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$2,423
|$2,675
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,132
|$2,354
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,551
|$1,713
|Rough
|$770
|$969
|$1,071