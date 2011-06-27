Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,351
|$1,642
|Clean
|$697
|$1,231
|$1,502
|Average
|$561
|$991
|$1,223
|Rough
|$425
|$752
|$944
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$720
|$1,201
|$1,440
|Clean
|$656
|$1,095
|$1,318
|Average
|$528
|$881
|$1,073
|Rough
|$400
|$668
|$828
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,729
|$2,070
|Clean
|$947
|$1,576
|$1,894
|Average
|$763
|$1,269
|$1,542
|Rough
|$578
|$962
|$1,190
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,522
|$1,819
|Clean
|$837
|$1,387
|$1,665
|Average
|$674
|$1,117
|$1,355
|Rough
|$511
|$846
|$1,046
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,181
|$1,440
|Clean
|$602
|$1,076
|$1,318
|Average
|$485
|$866
|$1,073
|Rough
|$367
|$657
|$828
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,607
|$1,930
|Clean
|$872
|$1,465
|$1,766
|Average
|$702
|$1,179
|$1,438
|Rough
|$532
|$894
|$1,110
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,226
|$1,440
|Clean
|$720
|$1,117
|$1,318
|Average
|$579
|$899
|$1,073
|Rough
|$439
|$682
|$828